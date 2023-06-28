Who’s in charge of Nashville International Airport starting July 1st?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) Starting July 1st, who will be in charge of Nashville International Airport? It may be a simple question, but there doesn’t seem to be a simple answer.

How we got here

During the legislative session, Tennessee lawmakers voted to essentially dismiss the current Metro Nashville Airport Authority Board appointed by Nashville’s mayor in order to allow state leaders to appoint the majority of the board themselves. This authority board governs the region’s largest airport and makes major strategic decisions for it.

“This airport is for all Tennesseans. It is for all of us,” said Rep. Johnny Garrett during the debate earlier in the year. “70 percent of the passenger activity for the airport comes from outside of Nashville. Nashville has 30 percent.”

“I think the airport is a great regional asset. Frankly, it’s a statewide asset,” Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday during a media availability. “It’s one of the reasons the board was reconstituted by law.”

The FAA weighs in

That new board was supposed to take over on July 1, 2023. Then, on Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration sent a pretty significant letter that changes things.

Shannetta Griffin, associate administrator of airports for the FAA, wrote that they are not taking sides on the legislation itself until a Cancer Court judge formally makes a decision, but the federal government “will continue to recognize the existing board.”

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee told reporters Tuesday that while he still hopes to make changes across the board, he respects the FAA’s decision.

“Certainly the FAA, they have the authority to make that decision,” Lee said. “Until that is resolved, it’s up to the FAA.”

Legislative leaders push FAA

Leaders in the legislature took a different tone.

“The FAA is free to recognize whoever they want, but if they want to do business with the authority, there will only be one legal way to do it. On July 1, there will be a board and Lt. Gov. McNally has his appointments to him,” said Gov. Randy McNally’s spokesman Adam Kleinheider.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton echoed McNally.

“It’s always good to hear from the FAA as we did when this piece of legislation was in the House committee process. However, I respectfully disagree and agree with the Metro Nashville Airport Authority attorney who stated that they are not aware of any legal authority that would support the FAA continuing to recognize the existing board,” Sexton said.

So who’s on top on July 1st?

Metro Legal Director Wally Dietz argues that the FAA is in a position to make the final decision.

“It should come as no surprise that the FAA is sticking to its 2016 policy regarding a controversial change in control of an airport that receives federal grants. Metro appreciates the FAA’s statement yesterday that it will continue to follow that policy ,” Dietz said.

Nashville attorney David Raybin believes the FAA has the ability to decide which board is temporarily in charge because of the Federal Supremacy Clause, which argues that the federal government takes precedence over state laws.

But Nashville International Airport’s outside legal counsel, George Gate, submitted a letter to the FAA arguing that they feel they have no choice but to put in the new board.

“The act has not been enjoined and is deemed to be valid under Tennessee state law until the Court of Chancery decides otherwise,” Cate said. “The MNAA is legally bound to follow state law and therefore, absent a contrary decision by the Court of Chancery, the reconstituted board will sit on July 1, 2023.”

NewsChannel 5 asked Nashville International Airport directly for comment on the board controversy.

“The Airport Authority remains committed to serving our community and ensuring that we operate successfully and efficiently. We respect and will abide by the rule of law, including any future court rulings. “Our commitment to best-in-class facilities for over 53 years, Nashville International Airport will continue to serve as a world-class airport,” Erin Thomas, a BNA spokesperson, said.

So who will be in charge starting July 1st? We may just have to wait and see.

New board appointees

If the Chancery Court judge rules in favor of the state, we’re getting a better idea of ​​who will be on the new board of the Metro Nashville Airport Authority.

Governor Bill Lee plans to appoint current Tennessee Economic Development Coordinator Stuart McWhorter and Nashville developer Tony Giarratana.

Chairman Cameron Sexton plans to nominate current MNAA board member and Joslin Sign CEO Bobby Joslin and Nashville attorney Masami Tyson.

Governor Randy McNally plans to nominate current MNAA board member and HG Hill Realty CEO Jimmy Granberry and State Senator Jack Johnson.

Current MNAA Board members are Joycelyn Stevenson, Jimmy Granberry, Andrew Byrd, Robert Joslin, Bill Freeman, Nancy Sullivan and TSU President Glenda Glover.