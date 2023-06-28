House lawmakers form task force to modernize foreign military sales





Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the committee chaired by Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). Top foreign affairs and defense lawmakers formed a task force on Tuesday to modernize the US foreign military sales process after long-standing concerns about a backlog of weapons shipments to allied countries. The bipartisan Technical, Industrial and Government Engagement for Readiness (TIGER) task force will be led by Reps. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) and Seth Moulton (D-Mass.). Also joining the team are Reps. French Hill (R-Ark.), Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) and Jason Crow (D-Colo.). In announcing the new task force, Waltz said the US foreign military sales process has been “plagued with delays that have put many of our allies and partners around the globe at risk.” “I am proud to lead this bipartisan TIGER task force to examine why many of these shipments have been delayed or seen increased costs, putting the security of some of our most critical allies at risk, and to implement legislative solutions to improve these sale. ” Waltz said in a statement. TIGER lawmakers will work to expedite the process of arms and defense equipment shipments to US partners around the globe. The US is the largest international arms supplier, accounting for about 40 percent of world arms exports. Last year, the U.S. provided more than $51.9 billion in direct arms sales, a large increase fueled by international concerns about stability amid the war in Ukraine. Lawmakers, however, have expressed concerns about delays and delays, including the blocked transfer of billions of dollars worth of equipment to Taiwan, an island nation that Washington fears China could invade in the near future. Moulton said military sales “are a crucial tool of American diplomacy and national security.” “Our partners, like Taiwan, order US military equipment because they need it,” he said in a statement. “They need to get that device as soon as possible.” The US has drawn criticism for transferring weapons systems to countries that have abused human rights, including Saudi Arabia, which has been accused of supporting militants accused of being civilians in war-torn Yemen. Washington is also the largest arms supplier to Israel, which is accused of egregious human rights abuses against the Palestinian population in occupied Gaza and the West Bank. The Biden administration, which banned arms sales to Saudi Arabia for use in Yemen in 2021, revised a policy earlier this year to require a stricter review of human rights abuses in recipient countries. American weapon. It is unclear whether the TIGER team will also work on human rights concerns. But according to the announcement, the TIGER team will work closely with State Department and Pentagon experts as it oversees the foreign sales process. Lawmakers will make legislative recommendations and hold hearings. Americans are older than ever France steps up security after riots sparked by police shooting of 17-year-old

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he was confident the task force would “get the answers we need.” “It is vital that when we make an agreement with our partners and allies to send military systems, we deliver them as quickly as possible,” McCaul said in a statement. Updated at 1:22 p.m

