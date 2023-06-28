SAE International publishes standard for NACS connector, PKI charging and infrastructure reliability





Key initiatives contribute to interoperable, safe and reliable EV charging WARRENDALE, Pa. (June 27, 2023) SAE International announced today that it will standardize the North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector developed by Tesla. This will ensure that any supplier or manufacturer will be able to use, manufacture or deploy the NACS connector in electric vehicles (EVs) and charging stations across North America. Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Rivian and a number of EV charging companies recently announced plans to adopt the NACS connector through adapters or future product offerings. The standardization process is the next step to create a consensus-based approach to maintaining NACS and validating its ability to meet performance and interoperability criteria. The Joint Office of Energy and Transportation was instrumental in fostering the SAE-Tesla partnership and accelerating plans to standardize NACS, an important step in building an interoperable national charging network that will work for all electric vehicle drivers. This initiative was also announced by the White House today – DATA ON DATA: The Biden-Harris Administration is Moving Forward on a National Network of Convenient, Reliable, American-Made Electric Vehicle Chargers. Standardizing the NACS connector will provide security, expanded choice, reliability and convenience for manufacturers and suppliers and, above all, increase access to charging for consumers, said Frank Menchaca, President, Sustainable Mobility Solutions, an innovative arm of the subsidiary SAE, Fullsight. which focuses on initiatives leading to net zero transport in all mobility sectors. The new SAE NACS connector standard will be developed on an accelerated timeline and is one of several key initiatives to strengthen North America’s EV charging infrastructure. This includes SAE-ITC’s Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) for secure cyber charging. In close collaboration with National Labs, SAE is also contributing to reliability design for the national ChargeX consortium. Taken together, said David L. Schutt, CEO, SAE International, these efforts will contribute substantially to SAE’s commitment to safe, clean and connected transportation accessible to all. We were pleased to play our part in aligning the excellent efforts of industry with those of government entities such as the Joint Office to advance sustainable mobility nationally. About SAE International . SAE International (SAEI) is a global organization committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. Engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean and accessible mobility solutions. We operate on two priorities: encouraging lifelong learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion and the Collegiate Design Series. More at http://www.sae.org. About SAE ITC. The SAE Industry Technologies Consortia (SAE ITC) is a 501(c)(6) affiliate of SAE International and its membership consists of public and private organizations collaborating in a neutral forum to foster innovative solutions to key industry challenges. More at https://www.sae-itc.com. ### SAE Media Contact:

SAE International

Jeff Laskowski, 248.925.4770, [email protected]



