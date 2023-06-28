Arcline submits a proposal to acquire Circor International Inc.

Represents 80% Premium to CIRCOR’s unaffected share price and 12% to the implied value of CIRCOR’s announced transaction with KKR

Fully Funded Transaction with Clear Path to Completion

NEW YORK , June 28, 2023 — Arcline Investment Management LP (“Arcline”), a growth-oriented private equity firm, announced today that on June 28, 2023, it submitted a binding proposal to acquire 100% of the shares of CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE: CIR ) (“CIRCOR”) for $57.00 per share, in an all-cash, fully funded transaction, to CIRCOR’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). The proposal represents a premium of approximately 12% to $51.00 price per share reflected in CIRCOR’s revised merger agreement with subsidiaries of KKR & Co. Inc., and a premium of approximately 80% to CIRCOR’s closing share price on June 2, 2023, the last trading day prior to CIRCOR’s June 5, 2023 announcement of its original transaction with KKR. The offer represents a total valuation of over $59.00 per share, when you factor over $2.00 per share in the flow of value through termination fees that the Board has agreed with KKR despite Arcline’s active interest.

The proposal to the Board is accompanied by fully executed transaction documents reflecting all terms of Arcline’s proposal and is supported by fully committed financing from BMO Capital Markets Corp. and the Bank of Montreal. Arcline’s binding proposal will automatically terminate unless the Board declares it a “Superior Proposal” and gives KKR a “Notice of Determination” (as defined in the amended agreement and plan of merger between CIRCOR and KKR’s affiliates ) not later. than 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets Corp. is serving as financial advisor to Arcline in connection with the offering, and Bass, Berry & Sims PLC is serving as legal advisor.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline was founded in September 2018 and has 8.9 billion dollars of cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in driven, meaningful technology for global industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

Additional information and where to find it

This press release does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. This document relates to a proposal that Arcline Investment Management LP, a Delaware limited partnership (together with its subsidiaries, “Arcline”), has entered into a business combination transaction with CIRCOR International, Inc. (“CIRCOR”). In continuation of this proposal and subject to future developments, Arcline, (and, if a negotiated transaction is reached, CIRCOR) intends to submit relevant materials with US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, if required, a proxy statement on Schedule 14A (the “Proxy Statement”). IF SUCH A TRANSACTION SHOULD OCCUR, ARCLINE STRONGLY ADVISES ALL CIRCOR SHAREHOLDERS TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER REPRESENTATIVE MATERIALS AS AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT CONTENT. Any final proxy statement will be delivered to CIRCOR stockholders. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of these documents (if and when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by CIRCOR or Arcline through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the timing, purpose, terms, conditions and termination of a Arcline’s potential transaction to acquire CIRCOR, the expected benefits of the potential transaction and other statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, such as statements about Arcline’s future expectations, intentions or strategies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may”, “will”, “could”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “aim”, “plan”, “anticipate” . ,” “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “intend,” “potential,” “continue,” “continue,” “intend,” “may,” “seek,” “target,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations, among other things, due to changes in economic, business and market conditions; changes in its strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated income and losses, anticipated costs, prospects and plans; plans and opportunities of expansion; changes in applicable laws or regulations; negotiations (or lack thereof) regarding the potential transaction with CIRCOR; and the outcome of any known or unknown legal and regulatory proceedings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made statements. Arcline undertakes no obligation to update Remote Information except to the extent required by applicable law.

Participants in the Claim

Arcline Investment Management LP, a Delaware limited partnership, Arcline Capital Partners III LP, a Delaware limited partnership, Arcline Capital Partners III-A LP, a Delaware limited partnership and Arcline Capital Partners III LP Executive, a Delaware limited partnership, and together with their other subsidiaries, and their directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies by holders of CIRCOR common stock in connection with the proposed transaction. To the knowledge of Arcline, none of its directors or executive officers has any independent interest, direct or indirect, by holdings of securities or otherwise, in CIRCOR. Additional information about the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, from holdings of securities or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement and other relevant materials that will be filed with the SEC. in connection with the proposed transaction when they become available.

Contact Information:

[email protected]

www.arcline.com

Contact (For press inquiries only):

Tim Ragone

Joel Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Catcher

(212) 355-4449

