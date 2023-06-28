The Feminist Border Arts Film Festival will be held on International Pride Day





New Mexico State University will present the eighth annual Feminist Frontier Arts Film Festival in person this month, a one-day event held on International Pride Day. FBAFF 2023 is a collaborative project sponsored by NMSU Gender & Sexuality Studies; University Art Museum; Office of Equality, Inclusion and Diversity; College of Arts and Sciences; Stan Fulton Endowed Chair; Department of English and Department of Art. This year’s festival will feature 60 short films from American and international filmmakers who represent the gender spectrum and underrepresented perspectives. At our festival, we take great pride in screening a selection of American and international short films that navigate the complexities of identity and difference while taking a socially engaged stance through film. We focus our efforts on unifying narratives around women and LGBTQ+ topics, stimulating a rich dialogue around diverse representation, MC Jonet said in a press release. Jonet is co-founder of FBAFF and associate professor of gender and sexuality studies at NMSU. The films will be shown from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, June 28, in various rooms of the University Art Museum. The date is also significant because it is International Pride Day and the 54thth anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots. The Stonewall riots were a pivotal moment in the rise of LGBTQ+ rights around the world. Early on June 28, 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club, in Greenwich Village, New York City. Police dragged away the club’s employees and patrons, which incited patrons and neighbors to riot. The protests lasted six days. “We find ourselves at a time when the fight for reproductive rights has gained renewed urgency following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and when laws targeting transgender individuals and the broader LGBTQIA+ community are increasingly prevalent,” said co-founder Laura Anh Williams, in It is precisely these challenges that can serve as catalysts for learning and solidarity, inspiring collective efforts to build better worlds together. In the press release, she said works by six NMSU students and several graduate filmmakers will be featured this year. The festival itself this year is dedicated to Emilia Rueda. Rueda was a student at Jonets and was the victim of intimate partner murder in September 2022. The Ruedas film, The Hand of Colonialism, will be screened at 1:00 pm during the festival in a special in memoriam program. The full festival schedule includes: 10 o’clock in the morning INTERFERENCE Experimental Film and Video Art

Transnational documentaries 6-8 pm LGBTQIA+ HemispheresQueer, Trans, Intersex Short Film FBAFF is free and open to the public at the University Art Museum located in Devasthali Hall, 1308 E. University Ave. More information about the festival and individual films can be found online at fba.nmsu.edu.

