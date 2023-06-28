Visitors react to the opening of IAAM





CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) – Hundreds of people became a part of history Tuesday as the International African American Museum opened its doors to the public for the first time. Exhibits at IAAM will tell African American history through transformative narratives, memorial gardens, exhibits and galleries. The museum is located on the historic Gadsdens site, the place where tens of thousands of Africans arrived in the United States from their homeland. The grand opening is nearly a quarter of a century in the making. Planning for the museum dates back to 2000. In 2020, museum officials opened up, and on Tuesday, three years later, the $120 million facility opened to the public. The long-awaited grand opening drew hundreds of excited visitors, many of whom said they will visit again as soon as they can. Rhonda Ann Keith, who traveled from Washington, DC, said her experience was so impactful that she will tell everyone she knows to make the trip to visit. It all brought it all together and allowed us to see, not only were we slaves, but we contributed a lot to the history of different countries, Keith said. Some visitors spoke of the impact of the museum’s location, with exhibits explaining a story that happened right on the grounds where they stood. Our story must be told. And this museum is telling our story, which started right here in Charleston, said another visitor, Elaine Davis Simmons. As they reflected on the past, some visitors said they began to consider the future. Looking at the past and seeing how African Americans in particular have survived and even thrived gives you hope for the future that things will continue to get better and better, said grand opening attendee Janice McCollom. General admission to the museum for adults is $19.95. Children ages 6 to 16, seniors and military members with ID can enter for $9.95, and children under 6 are admitted free. All tickets must be booked in advance on the museums website. Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

