Dalhousie enters world’s top 20 percent in latest QS World University Rankings – Dal News





Dalhousie rose to the top 20 percent in QS World University Rankings 2024which this year included institutions from 104 countries around the world. Now ranked 298th globally, Dalhousie held the 12th place among Canadian universities and remains the highest ranked university in Atlantic Canada. This year’s ranking evaluated 2,963 institutions and published the rankings for the largest group of 1,500 to date. New metrics This is the 20th annual edition of the QS World University Rankings. Past versions have rated institutions on six metrics: academic reputation, faculty citations, employer reputation, student-faculty ratio, international student ratio, and international faculty ratio. This year, three new metrics were added to the methodology to capture how universities are contributing to creating a better future for us all: sustainability, employment outcomes and international research network. QS is the first to include sustainability in world university rankings. The addition of an indicator of employment outcomes further anchors the importance of employability in the QS methodology. Related reading: Dalhousie is ranked in the top 200 globally in nine subjects Dals international advantage Dalhousie continued to excel in all indicators with an international focus. The university received 99 out of 100 points for the international faculty report and the Dals international student report score is more than double the global average. The university also scored above the global average for the International Research Network, which measures global collaborative research. Citations per faculty is the indicator that carried the most weight in Dalhousie’s overall ranking. The 2024 results are calculated using the Scopus numbers released in February 2023 for the period 2017-2022. Dal was credited with 207,658 net citations (excluding self-citations) for this period. When normalized per faculty member, this is nearly double the global average. Dalhousie was ranked 61st globally and seventh nationally for the new sustainability indicator with a score of 94.4. The sustainability score is taken from the inaugural QS Sustainability Ranking which recently placed Dal 86th in the world. Related reading: Dalhousie emerges as one of the world’s top 100 universities for sustainability in the new QS rankings

