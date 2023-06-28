Berlin Airlift Veteran Offers Firsthand Account on 75th Anniversary > Air Force Materiel Command > View Article





HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASS. – Base officials met with a Berlin Airline veteran today to express their gratitude for his service and sacrifice on the 75th anniversary of the start of that post-World War II military operation. Col. Taona Enriquez, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., installation commander and Chief Master Sgt. Charles Desaulniers, acting as the installation’s commanding officer, traveled to Nashua, New Hampshire, to meet with Ralph Dionne, who participated in more than 60 airlift resupply missions. “Meeting Sergeant Dionne on the 75th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift serves as an important reminder of the unwavering dedication and sacrifice of those who came before us,” Enriquez said. Dionne, who serves as national president of Berlin Air Transport Veterans Associationdiscussed the impact the surgery had on his life. “It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me,” he said. “It is one of the greatest achievements of the US Air Force.” The Berlin Airlift, which lasted from June 1948 to September 1949, was an international effort to provide essential supplies to the people of West Berlin during Blockade of the city by the Soviet Union. It was a massive logistical undertaking that demonstrated the resolve and unity of the Allied forces. As an aircraft mechanic during the operation, Dionne played an integral role in keeping the airlift mission airborne. Enriquez and Desaulniers spoke with Dionne about the impact of the Berlin Airlift and its role in shaping the history of global relations. During their hour-long conversation, Dionne shared his experiences and memories of the surgery, offering first-hand accounts during those critical months. “It was an honor to meet him and to express our deep gratitude for his invaluable contribution to our nation and the world,” Desaulniers said. Enriquez took the opportunity to honor Dionne’s contributions and presented him with a coin, recognizing his dedication to duty and his role in the successful outcome of the Berlin Airlift. “Meeting Sergeant Dionne allowed us to gain valuable insight and perspective from someone who had experienced the challenges and triumphs associated with a critical military operation,” she said. Throughout the airlift, the US and Great Britain sent more than 2.3 million tons of food, fuel and supplies to West Berlin through more than 278,000 airdrops. American aircrews flew more than 189,000 flights, totaling nearly 600,000 flight hours and exceeding 92 million miles. “The legacy of Berlin Airline lives on, not only in the annals of history, but also in the hearts of those who know the sacrifices made by individuals like Ralph Dionne,” said Desaulniers. Officials invited Dionne and other local Berlin Airlift veterans to Hanscom AFB to meet and speak with community members later this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afmc.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3440333/berlin-airlift-veteran-provides-firsthand-account-on-75th-anniversary/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos