US International Investment Position, First Quarter 2023 and Annual Update





The first quarter The U.S. net international investment position, the difference between the foreign financial assets and liabilities of U.S. residents, was $16.75 trillion at the end of the first quarter of 2023, according to statistics released today by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. USA (EA). Assets amounted to $32.74 trillion, and liabilities were $49.49 trillion. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, the net investment position was $16.17 trillion (revised). The net investment position and components of assets and liabilities are presented in Table 1. The $577.9 billion change in the net investment position from the fourth quarter to the first quarter came from net financial transactions of $307.9 billion and net other changes in position, such as price and exchange rate changes, of $270.1 billion. Other net changes mostly reflected increases in US stock prices, which exceeded foreign stock price increases (table A). Table A. Quarterly change in the US net international investment position

[Billions of dollars, not seasonally adjusted] Position at the end of the quarter,

2022: Q4 Change of position in 2023: T1 Position at the end of the quarter,

2023: Q1 Total Attributed to: financial

transactions Other changes

in position 1 US net international investment position 16,172.3 577.9 307.9 270.1 16,750.2 Net position excluding financial derivatives 16,241.8 550.8 306.1 244.7 16,792.6 Financial derivatives other than reserves, net 69.5 27.1 1.7 25.4 42.4 US assets 31,631.8 1,109.3 (2) (2) 32,741.1 Assets excluding financial derivatives 29,088.5 1,459.5 41.1 1500.5 30,548.0 Financial derivatives other than reserves 2,543.3 350.2 (2) (2) 2,193.1 US obligations 47,804.1 1,687.2 (2) (2) 49,491.3 Liabilities excluding financial derivatives 45,330.3 2010.3 265.1 1,745.2 47,340.6 Financial derivatives other than reserves 2,473.8 323.1 (2) (2) 2,150.7 1. The breakdown of other changes in position into price changes, exchange rate changes and other changes in volume and valuation is presented for annual statistics published in March and revised in June of each year.

2. Financial transactions and other changes in financial derivatives positions are available on a net basis; they are not available separately for US assets and liabilities.

US Bureau of Economic Analysis US assets increased by $1.11 trillion to a total of $32.74 trillion at the end of the first quarter, mainly reflecting increases in direct investment and portfolio investment assets, which were partially offset by a decline in financial derivatives. Direct investment assets increased by $716.8 billion to $9.99 trillion and portfolio investment assets increased by $583.1 billion to $14.66 trillion, driven mainly by rising foreign stock prices that increased the market value of these assets . Financial derivatives decreased by $350.2 billion to $2.19 trillion, driven by a decrease in single currency interest rate contracts and foreign exchange contracts. US obligations increased by $1.69 trillion to a total of $49.49 trillion at the end of the first quarter, mainly reflecting increases in portfolio investment and direct investment liabilities, which were partially offset by a decline in financial derivatives. Portfolio investment liabilities increased by $1.09 trillion to $25.85 trillion and direct investment liabilities increased by $771.6 billion to $13.03 trillion, driven primarily by rising US stock prices that increased the market value of these liabilities. Financial derivatives decreased by $323.1 billion to $2.15 trillion, driven by a decrease in single currency interest rate contracts and foreign exchange contracts. Annual Update of the US International Investment Position Accounts The statistics in this publication reflect the annual update of the US International Investment Position Accounts. With this update, BEA has included newly available and revised source data for 20192022 (table 2). Newly Available and Revised Source Data: Major Providers and Years Affected Agency Data Affected years US Bureau of Economic Analysis Standard, annual and quarterly reviews of direct investments (direct investments and other investment assets and liabilities) 20192022 US Department of the Treasury Aggregates of holdings, purchases and sales and changes in fair value of long-term securities by US and foreign residents (portfolio investment assets and liabilities) Note: The revision of portfolio investment liabilities at the end of 2021 (shown in table 2), which also affects the net investment position, reflects a significant series break from this source data. 20212022 Foreign resident areas of US securities, including selected money market instruments (portfolio investment liabilities) 2022 US ownership of foreign securities, including selected money market instruments (portfolio investment assets) 2021 Reports from financial institutions of liabilities and claims to foreign residents by US residents (portfolio investments and other investment assets and liabilities) 20202022 Reports of liabilities and claims to unaffiliated foreign residents of US resident nonfinancial institutions (portfolio investments and other investment assets and liabilities) 20212022 Holding and transaction reports in financial derivatives contracts with foreign residents (assets and liabilities of financial derivatives) 20212022 More information on the annual update is available at Preview of the 2023 Annual Update of the International Economic Accounts IN Current Business Surveyand additional information will be published in July at Survey. Next release: September 27, 2023, at 8:30 am EDT

US International Investment Position, Second Quarter 2023

