7-Day International News Agenda | Barron’s

: The event was updated in the last 24 hours. MECCA (Saudi Arabia) – Hajj pilgrimage VIDEO. PHOTO. LIVE VIDEO. (up to 28) TIANJIN (China) – WEF ‘Summer Davos’ meeting (0030 GMT) PHOTOS. VIDEO. (up to 29) BEIJING (China) – Visit of the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, Ali Sabry (On 30) BEIJING (China) – New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visits VIDEO. PHOTO. (up to 30) THE HAGUE (Netherlands) – NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte host pre-Vilnius summit dinner for six leaders (1830 GMT) PHOTO. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. GRAPHICS. LONDON (United Kingdom) – Covid inquiry module a VIDEO public hearing. LIVE VIDEO. PHOTO. (up to 29) SINTRA (Portugal) – Annual ECB Forum on Economic Stability (until 28) CHEVY CHASE (United States) – President Joe Biden attends campaign reception PHOTOS. VIDEO. WASHINGTON (United States) – Foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan hold US-brokered normalization talks (until 29) FORT LAUDERDALE (United States) – Verdict awaited in Parkland school deputy sheriff’s child neglect trial (up to 30) SAN FRANCISCO (United States) – Court hearing on FTC’s motion to temporarily block Microsoft’s takeover of Activision (0700 GMT) (Until 29) United Nations (United States) – UN Security Council Meeting on the Middle East (1430 GMT) (+) CONCORD (United States) – Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Republican Women’s Federation at the 76th Lilac Luncheon (1600 GMT) PHOTO. SOUTH AFRICA – German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visits VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. LUANDA (Angola) – Meeting of heads of state of Southern, Eastern and Central Africa VIDEO. BRASLIA (Brazil) – Decisions in the trial of former president Jair Bolsonaro, accused of abuse of power and misinformation PHOTO. VIDEO. (up to 29) (+) SANTIAGO (Chile) – Tribute to former president Salvador Allende, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Pinochet coup (1630 GMT) PHOTO. BRASLIA (Brazil) – Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly visits PICTURE. (up to 28) KRAKW (Poland) – PHOTO of the European Games 2023. (until July 2) SAQUAREMA (Brazil) – Surfing: World Surf League – VIVO Rio Pro PICTURE. (until July 1) UNITED STATES – Soccer: 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup (until July 12) EASTBOURNE (United Kingdom) – Tennis: WTA tournament 2023 – Eastbourne International PHOTO. (until July 1) GENOA (Italy) – Sailing: The last part of the Ocean Race starts (up to 28) BOTA – PHOTO of Kurban Bayram. VIDEO. TAIPEI (Taiwan) – 74th World News Media Congress organized by WAN-IFRA PICTURE. VIDEO. (up to 30) SHANGHAI (China) – Mobile World Congress Shanghai (0100 GMT) VIDEO. (up to 30) LONDON (United Kingdom) – Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey faces trial on sexual harassment charges VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (until July 26) (+) MOSCOW (Russia) – Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis’ envoy for peace in Ukraine, visit for talks (until 29) BRUSSELS (Belgium) – The European Commission will present the proposal for the digital euro VIDEO. (+) PARIS (France) – President Emmanuel Macron receives NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg before the NATO summit PHOTO. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. MADRID (Spain) – The new museum of the Royal Collection Gallery was opened NUREMBERG (Germany) – GFK German consumer sentiment index (0600 GMT) ROME (Italy) – Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni addresses lawmakers ahead of EU summit (0700 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. FRANKFURT (Germany) – ECB Monthly Survey of Eurozone Credit Growth (0800 GMT) STUTGART (Germany) – Porsche AG holds annual general meeting (AGM) (0800 GMT) PHOTO. BRUSSELS (Belgium) – NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas hold a press conference (1145 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. BRUSSELS (Belgium) – ECB chief supervisor Andrea Enria briefs the European Parliament’s finance committee (1230 GMT) BERLIN (Germany) – Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets with the Prime Minister of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovacevski, press conference follows (1700 GMT) PHOTO. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. CHICAGO (United States) – President Joe Biden visits to deliver remarks on the economy VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PHOTO. TORONTO (Canada) – AI expert Geoffrey Hinton speaks at the technology conference Collision (2000 GMT) VIDEO. PHOTO. GRAPHICS. WASHINGTON (United States) – Federal Reserve publishes results of annual bank stress tests (2030 GMT) PHOTO. VIDEO. LONDON (United Kingdom) – Cricket: England v Australia – Second Ashes Test WIN. (until July 2) BRUSSELS (Belgium) – PHOTO of the EU summit. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (up to 30) SPACEPORT CITY (United States) – Virgin Galactic’s first commercial flight (date to be confirmed) VIDEO. PARIS (France) – UNESCO extraordinary general conference to discuss return of United States (1300 GMT) (Until 30) UNITED NATIONS (United States) – UN Security Council votes to renew Mali peacekeeping mission (1400 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. BEIJING (China) – Ministry of National Defense monthly press conference (0700 GMT) STRASBOURG (France) – Eurokorps change of command ceremony STOCKHOLM (Sweden) – Lollapalooza Stockholm Music Festival VIDEO. (until July 1) STOCKHOLM (Sweden) – Bank of Sweden announces key rate decision (0730 GMT) WIESBADEN (Germany) – June inflation, first estimate (1200 GMT) (+) BRUSSELS (Belgium) – NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov hold a press conference (1400 GMT). WASHINGTON (United States) – First quarter GDP, third estimate (1230 GMT) NEW YORK (United States) – Nike 2023 Q4 Results (2030 GMT) BEIJING (China) – The American technology giant Amazon will stop the operation of the Kindle e-bookstore in China MOSCOW (Russia) – General Assembly of Gazprom ROME (Italy) – Parliament debates the ratification of the European Stability Mechanism OUDENAARDE (Belgium) – The verdict in the match-fixing trial of seven Belgian tennis players MONTREUX (Switzerland) – Montreux Jazz Festival (until July 15) LONDON (UK) – Government applies for judicial review of material to be handed over to its public Covid-19 inquiry NUREMBERG (Germany) – Employment and unemployment figures for June (0800 GMT) (+) MILAN (Italy) – Unemployment for May (0800 GMT) BRUSSELS (Belgium) – Eurozone inflation for June, first estimate (0900 GMT) BRUSSELS (Belgium) – Eurozone jobless data for May (0900 GMT) LOS ANGELES (United States) – The Disney movie ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ was released (+) LOS ANGELES (United States) – Hollywood actors union SAG-AFTRA strike deadline WASHINGTON (United States) – US personal income data (1230 GMT) ADDIS ABABA (Ethiopia) – Ethiopian Airlines (ETH) issued a ruling on discrimination against Tigrayans by Ethiopian Airlines MOGADISHU (Somalia) – Deadline for withdrawal of 2,000 troops from the African Union Transitional Mission in Somalia MALI – The mandate will end for the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) LAUSANNE (Switzerland) – Athletics: Lausanne meeting in the Diamond League PHOTOS. PARIS (France) – Auto: FIA decision on possible new Formula 1 races for 2025 season SOTOGRANDE (Spain) – Golf: LIV Golf Valderrama (until July 2) DILI (East Timor) – Inauguration of a new government after the May parliamentary elections SYDNEY (Australia) – MDMA, psilocybin legalized for medical use VIDEO. MADRID (Spain) – Spain takes the next presidency of the EU PHOTO. AMSTERDAM (Netherlands) – King Willem-Alexander is expected to apologize for the history of colonial slavery (1200 GMT) PHOTO. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. LIBREVILLE (Gabon) – ECCAS Central African Heads of State and Government Summit FRANCE – Cycling: World Tour 2023, Tour de France PHOTOS. VIDEO. (up to 23) GENOA (Italy) – Sailing: The last leg of the Ocean Race begins KOBE (Japan) – Soccer: Andres Iniesta’s last game for J-League side Vissel Kobe v Consadole Sapporo (1000 GMT) PHOTOS. BERLIN (Germany) – French President Emmanuel Macron visits PICTURE. VIDEO. (up to 4) ROME (Italy) – The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) elects a new director general STOCKHOLM (Sweden) – Athletics: Stockholm Diamond League meeting PHOTOS. SPIELBERG NEAR KNITTELFELD (Austria) – Cars: Formula 1 – Austrian Grand Prix, Grand Prix PHOTOGRAPH. (+) BANGKOK (Thailand) – King Rama X chairs inaugural session of parliament (1000 GMT) VIDEO. PARIS (France) – Paris Fashion Week: haute couture (up to 6) MOSCOW (Russia) – Hearing in the trial of an official of the Memorial NGO BUDAPEST (Hungary) – Parliament is expected to hold a vote on Sweden’s entry into NATO (date to be confirmed) (until 7) (+) ARLES (France) – Rencontres d’Arles, PICTURE photography festival. (until September 24) LONDON (United Kingdom) – 80th Session of the Maritime Protection Committee (MEPC) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) (until 7) ATHENS (Greece) – Parliament convenes after June 25 vote (0800 GMT) (+) MADRID (Spain) – EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits the College of Commissioners (1245 GMT) CAIRO (Egypt) – the 10th anniversary of the overthrow by the army of Mohamed Morsi PUERTO IGUAZ (Argentina) – MERCOSUR Heads of State Summit PHOTO. GRAPHICS. (up to 4) LONDON (United Kingdom) – Tennis: Wimbledon Championships (up to 16) NEW DELHI (India) – Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) virtual leaders’ summit. (+) BANGKOK (Thailand) – Lawmakers are expected to vote for the speaker of the House of Representatives (0230 GMT). ISLAMABAD (Pakistan) – Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bail expires in corruption case (1100 GMT) WIESBADEN (Germany) – Foreign trade data for May (0600 GMT) MONTLUON (France) – Verdict in case of British couple suspected of fraud in UK (0700 GMT) SEVILLE (Spain) – Trial begins over 1998 Aznalcollar mine disaster (0730 GMT) ATHENS (Greece) – WWF Greece presents results of two-year fire prevention pilot project on Chios Island (0800 GMT) VALENCIA (Spain) – Presentation of the winners of the European Inventor Prize 2023 (1000 GMT)

KOUROU (France) – Ariane 5 final flight (2130 GMT) (Up to 5)COOMA (Australia) – Australian police officer to appear in court after punching 95-year-old woman at nursing home(+) VIENNA (Austria) – OPEC International Seminar (up to 6)(+) AVIGNON (France) – Festival d’Avignon (up to 25) UNITED KINGDOM – 75th anniversary of the National Health Service LONDON (United Kingdom) – Conservative MP Bob Stewart in court, accused of racially offending public orderEDINBURG (United Kingdom) – King Charles III receives Scottish Honors at a thanksgiving service to mark his coronation KIGALI (Rwanda) – 50th anniversary of the coup against then-president Gregory Kayibandaafp

