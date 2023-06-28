International
International African American Museum opens where enslaved Africans entered USExBulletin
The International African American Museum opens Tuesday in Charleston, S.C. It is built on the site of Gadsden’s Wharf, where enslaved Africans entered the country.
ARI SHAPIRO, PRACTICE:
A South Carolina town known for its cobblestone streets and antebellum homes is embracing its less-discussed slavery heritage. Nearly half of all enslaved Africans in the US came from Charleston. Today the city opens its new International African-American Museum on a site that was central to that painful history. South Carolina Public Radio’s Victoria Hansen takes us there.
VICTORIA HANSEN, BYLINE: Built on 13-foot stilts, the museum towers over the Gadsden Pier overlooking Charleston Harbor. The wharf is where slave ships docked and 100,000 enslaved Africans were forced ashore during the height of the transatlantic slave trade. The museum has been erected above ground to honor the lives lost there. The opening ceremony was celebrated with passionate speeches, poetry and West African drumming.
(SOUND OF MUSIC)
HANSEN: Speaking to the crowd, former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley says he committed to building this museum more than 20 years ago to teach what he was never taught. Africans were brutalized as slaves and forced to build the wealth of a nation they did not share. Riley says those truths are important to our nation’s narrative.
JOE RILEY: Because the truth sets us free – free to understand, free to respect…
HANSEN: This museum explores the untold stories of Africans who were brought to this country, the lives they lived, and how their work shaped America. They are stories of captivity but also of endurance. Outside the museum, visitors are met with a powerful image that evokes the earliest experience of Africans taken from their homes in the life of slavery.
BRANDON REID: Now, what you’re going to see on the ground are the outlines of these human bodies.
HANSEN: This is public historian and tour guide Brandon Reid. It shows a shallow reflecting pool with figures carved along the bottom. Each represents a man, woman or child who was packed into the hull of a slave ship, unable to move for weeks or months. But this museum is about more than slavery. As visitors enter, they are surrounded by a series of towering video screens, flashing pictures set to music.
(SOUND OF MUSIC)
HANSEN: The photos show Africans and African-Americans around the world, past and present. This is the museum’s largest gallery and explores the transatlantic experience from harrowing depictions of the Middle Passage to joyful scenes of contemporary life. In total, there are nine galleries with more than 150 historical artifacts. In one, a wall displays the names and ages of Africans who were taken from their homelands.
GUIDE: Jegway, 21; Jimby, 20 years old; Jeer, 7.
HANSEN: Another wall shows the names those same people were given after they arrived at Gadsden Pier.
REID: Rachel, Eva, Jacob.
HANSEN: In another exhibit, a worn and tattered sack rests in a glass case. It was given to a 9-year-old girl by her mother before the child was taken away. And it used to hold a lock of her mother’s hair, a reminder to the daughter of who she was. Dr. Tonya Matthews, the museum’s CEO and president, says these exhibits are painful but important.
TONYA MATTHEWS: I personally don’t do safe spaces. Make bold spaces.
HANSEN: Matthews says that while the story the museum tells is difficult, opening the museum is an achievement.
MATTHEWS: When I stand on the edge of the pier and look at what we’re doing, I’m reminded that this is probably something we’ve survived for.
HANSEN: She hopes the museum will create dialogue about race and inequality at a time when teaching these subjects in classrooms has become highly controversial.
MATTHEWS: Learning something new is never the enemy.
HANSEN: Outside the museum, a black granite wall displays a portion of Maya Angelou’s poem “And Still I Rise,” which visitors can see both coming and going.
BERNARD POWERS: Yes, yes, yes. And I get up. And I get up.
HANSEN: Dr. Bernard Powers, the museum’s chief historian, has spent several years pushing this project forward. He vividly remembers the giant hole from the excavations where the remains of the original pier were found.
Powers: A lot has been shown here so far, and there’s a lot more to come.
HANSEN: He hopes the museum will inspire and educate future generations. For NPR News, I’m Victoria Hansen in Charleston, SC
(SOUNDBITE OF KILLER MIKE SONG, “RUN FT. DAVE CHAPPELLE AND YOUNG THUG”)
Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permission pages at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created on a rush timeline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is the audio recording.
