This new animal care facility in Inglewood helps rescue dogs from around the world – Press Telegram
Furry tails were all wagging on Tuesday, June 27, at a new animal care facility called Rue’s Kennels at LAX. The facilities aim to help rescue dogs from China and elsewhere.
Rues Kennels at LAX is not actually at Los Angeles International Airport, but rather at an Inglewood facility, 936 W. Hyde Park Blvd. The facility temporarily houses rescued dogs before being placed in loving homes across the country — and the pups travel through LAX. Rues Kennels officials call it the airport’s first non-profit animal care facility
Dog rescue is made possible through a partnership of many organizations. But the primary collaboration is between China Rescue Dogs and SPCA International.
Rescue dogs of China is a non-profit organization that rescues and rehabilitates dogs from the meat trade in China, which includes breeding farms, trucks destined for slaughterhouses and slaughterhouses, and finds them homes in North America. Since its founding in 2019, the organization has rescued 2,300 dogs, including those that arrived Monday night.
The facility and the flight that brought the first 20 dogs to Los Angeles were made possible through a partnership with SPCA International, a global animal welfare organization; David MacNeil, CEO of WeatherTech; and seven Golden Retriever rescues nationwide.
Rue’s will also rescue dogs from Turkey.
The first batch of rescues came from the meat trade in China. There were 16 golden retrievers, two corgis, a poodle and a malamute. By the time they arrived, some already had forever homes to go to, while the rest will be in foster homes by Friday morning at the latest, said China Rescue Dogs co-founder Jill Stewart.
They were thrilled that Rues Kennels chose Inglewood to be their home, Mayor James Butts said at the facility’s grand opening Tuesday. And we were delighted that it would be a great source of compassion and pride for our city. Not to mention a great place to work or volunteer.
Tibetan monks from Long Beach blessed the dogs and the facility at the grand opening, which was a significant moment for Stewart.
In 2019, I adopted a golden retriever named Meeso. He could not walk and was born in Shanghai, she said. At that time, I decided to take a leap of faith, and unbeknownst to me, the monks in northern Shanghai gave Meeso a blessing that whoever took this dog in, they blessed him to go on and do amazing things. And to this day, since 2019, I have tried to save dogs and save them from the meat industry.
It is estimated that more than 10,000 dogs are killed and eaten during the 10-day Yulin Meat Festival alone, which this year runs from June 21 to June 30. Each year, 10 to 15 million dogs are eaten annually across China, with figures cited as high as 50,000 per day, according to a China Rescue Dogs press release.
Each arriving dog receives extensive veterinary health testing, microchipping and other thorough documentation/verification in China before embarking on the 12-hour flight to Los Angeles. Upon arrival, all dogs are thoroughly re-inspected and cleared for entry by US Customs and Border Protection, the USDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After that, they are taken to Rues Kennels at LAX.
Once there, they will either be transported to their forever homes or picked up by their foster family.
Delanie Sinton, of Ranchos Palos Verdes, arrived at Rue’s on Tuesday to pick up Ollie a golden retriever to foster until he finds a forever home.
It was kind of our family’s way of giving back. We have another dog in the house, so they help socialize the animals, Sinton said. I know Ollies will go very quickly because he is such a beautiful and sweet animal; so hopefully he’ll stay with us for a few weeks, get acclimated, get over his jetlag, and then we’ll find his home.
With a big golden smile, Ollie went to his temporary home in RPV.
The facility is especially important because the CDC tightened regulations regarding the importation of dogs in 2021, said Lori Kalef, director of programs at SPCA International.
It is very difficult for rescues to be able to import dogs into the United States, very expensive and there is a lot of red tape, she added, not only in the country of export but also in the country of import.
Depending on which area of the world the dogs are imported from, it can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000, sometimes more, Kalef said. This is why multiple partnerships are important to make rescue possible.
This facility, which is the first of its kind, is so important to have in the United States,” Kalef said. “Without this type of facility, more dogs in China would be lost, unfortunately.
China Rescue Dogs accepts donations to pay for flights and transportation costs, immediate and ongoing veterinary care, and more. To donate, visit bit.ly/3NsF56s.
