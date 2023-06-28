How to bet on Jeffrey John Wolf at Viking International Eastbourne 2023





Jeffrey John Wolf is in the Viking International Eastbourne round of 16 against Luca van Assche. Wolf is +1200 to win at the Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre. Find all the latest Viking International Eastbourne 2023 odds and place your bets with it a new user bonus from BetMGM. Wolf at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne Next round: The 16th round

The 16th round Tour Dates: June 23 – July 1

June 23 – July 1 Country: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court surface: shepherd Watch live sports without cable! Register today for a free trial of Fubo! Ujku’s next game Wolf will meet van Assche in the round of 16 on Wednesday, June 28 at 8:40 a.m. ET after getting past Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-2, 6-4 in the round of 32. Wolf has current odds of -300 to win his next match against van Assche. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM. Want to bet on Wolf? Go to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players! Wolf stats Wolf defeated Etcheverry 6-2, 6-4 on Monday in the round of 32.

Wolf has not won any of his 23 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 28-24.

In one grass tournament last year, Wolf went 1-2.

In his 52 games last year, across all types of pitches, Wolf averaged 24.5 games.

In his three matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Wolf has averaged 21 games.

Over the past 12 months, Wolf has won 22.4% of his return games and 80.1% of his service games.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages, Wolf has won 71.4% of his serve games and 16.7% on his return. Not all offers are available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, get in touch 1-800-MEMORY.

