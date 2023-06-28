Purdue Global appoints vice president of strategic enrollment management





WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue Global has named Jacques Rojahn as the inaugural vice president of strategic enrollment management. He reports to chancellor Frank Dooley as a member of the university’s senior management team. In this newly created position, Rojahn integrates operational and strategic enrollment management initiatives across Purdue Global. His work supports Purdue Global’s Land Grant Mission and strategies for enrolling and educating working adults in fully online courses focusing on building an increasingly diverse student body. Rojahn will coordinate with Purdue University’s Office of Industry Partnerships to support enrollment from military and corporate partners. additional information With over 20 years of experience at the intersection of education and technology, he is passionate about student success and the transformative power of education. “I am honored to be a part of this team and continue to be inspired by Purdue Global’s unwavering commitment to expanding access, equity and opportunity in higher education. Purdue Global’s mission resonates deeply with me, and I am excited to work with the team to continue to transform online public education and increase access and outcomes for all students,” said Rojahn. “We are excited to have Jacques join Purdue Global, especially as we continue to encourage working adults to come back and get that degree,” said Dooley. “His expertise will help guide us through the fast-paced world of online higher education.” Before you join Purdue Global, Rojahn held various senior leadership positions in admissions, enrollment, student success and community engagement. His extensive experience has provided him with a perspective to serve students in a variety of educational settings, including community colleges, public universities, and private enterprises. He also serves as a strategic advisor to a variety of education companies and frequently lends his time and expertise to service-focused organizations. Rojahn holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s degree in international law and diplomacy from the University of St. Purdue Global is Purdue’s online university for working adults. About Purdue Global Purdue Global is Purdue’s online university for working adults who have life experience and often some college credits. It offers flexible pathways for students to earn an associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree based on their work experience, military service and previous college credits, no matter where they are in their life journey. Purdue Global is a public, not-for-profit university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and supported by Purdue University. For more information, visit https://stories.purdue.edu/purdue-global/. Writer: Matthew Oates, 765-496-6160, [email protected], @mo_oates Media contact: Amy Hawkinson, [email protected]

