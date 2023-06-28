Fosun International is included in the 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) and is recognized as an industry mover

HONG KONG, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — S&P Global held “Creating Advantage, Seizing Sustainable Development Opportunities – S&P Global Sustainable1 Sustainability Seminar and Launch of Sustainability Yearbook 2023 (China Edition)” in SHANGHAI. Based on S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656, “Fosun International”) was successfully included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023 (China Edition) and recognized as “Industry Mover” for it. continuous environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts over the years.

Douglas L. PetersonPresident and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global, pointed out: “S&P Global noticed that Chinese companies are showing increasing interest in sustainable business strategies. Therefore, S&P Global published the first Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) based on the Global Yearbook of S&P Global Sustainability to help companies in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR understand how their sustainability performance compares with their peers in the region.Over the past 24 years, S&P Global’s CSA has grown on the basis of the world’s leading corporate sustainability data. A record number of companies have participated in the CSA in 2022, and the number of participating companies in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR is set to triple in 2021.”

Regarding March 17, 2023, nearly 1,600 companies rated for the 2022 CSA were considered for inclusion in the 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition). Among these companies, S&P Global identified the best performing companies in each industry and excluded certain companies according to established rules. In the end, only 88 top performing companies were ranked in this Yearbook. To be listed in the Yearbook, companies must score within the top 15% of their industry and have a gap of no more than 30% from the top industry score.

Fosun International’s S&P Global CSA ESG score increased from 39 points in 2021 to 56 points in 2022. Since June 2023, its total score exceeded 91% of its global peers, which was well ahead of the industry average of 28 points. Fosun International scored significantly higher than its global peers in areas such as Materiality, Risk and Crisis Management, Business Ethics, Policy Influence, Supply Chain Management, Information Security/Cyber ​​Security and System Availability , Innovation Management, Environmental Policy and Management Systems, Operational Eco-Efficiency, labor practice indicators, human rights, talent attraction and retention, occupational health and safety and customer relationship management.

In addition to being included in the Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) by S&P Global, Fosun International was recognized as an Industry Mover by S&P Global for its active participation in this year’s and last year’s CSA, achieving an S&P Global ESG score in the top 15% of its industry (ie IDD Industrial Conglomerate for Fosun), and achieving the strongest improvement in its industry, with an increase of at least 5%.

Fosun has always paid attention to the development of global sustainability. It has established a sound ESG management system. Over the years, it has integrated ESG management requirements into business management and actively responded to national strategies, ensured information security, promoted technology innovation, implemented “double carbon” goals, has participate in public welfare, protect the rights and interests of employees to promote sustainable management and value creation. Leveraging years of continuous ESG cultivation, long-term responsible operations and effective management, Fosun International’s S&P Global CSA ESG score has continued to rise and be well ahead of its peers since 2018. Therefore, Fosun was recognized as an Industry Mover by S&P Global.

Fosun has established a sound ESG management system and joined the United Nations Global Compact to firmly promote the implementation of ESG strategies

As a responsible global citizen, Fosun has continuously strengthened its sustainable development management, implemented and monitored Fosun ESG strategies and goals over the years. Fosun has established an ESG Board Committee under the Board of Directors to assist the Board of Directors in guiding and overseeing the Group’s ESG development and implementation. At the management and decision-making level, Fosun has established an ESG Executive Committee to provide decisive support for the implementation of ESG strategies. At the implementation level, the Group has also established an ESG Management Committee and an ESG Working Group to ensure the establishment of an appropriate and effective ESG risk management and internal control system to implement ESG strategies and related actions across the Group.

To actively promote global sustainable development, Fosun officially joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact in 2014 and strives to fulfill the global commitment of sustainable development. The group fully supports the ten principles of the UN Global Compact in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, anti-corruption, etc., constantly promotes their close integration with its own ESG strategies and actively engages its member companies in the implementation of ESG strategies.

issued First TCFD report calling on all sectors to promote carbon neutrality

Facing the increasingly severe challenges of global climate change, in addition to publishing ESG reports in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative’s Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards) and the ESG Reporting Guide in Annex 27 of the Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, based on Fosun’s recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), voluntarily disclosed its climate-related financial risks and published its first TCFD report, in order to try to build long-term climate adaptive capacity and drive the transformation to a low-carbon economy through support and implementation of TCFD recommendations.

In 2022, Fosun launched the “second year” of the “Carbon Neutrality Goal”. Fosun committed to society “trying to peak carbon emissions by 2028 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.” Fosun has formulated effective climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies to match the 1.5C temperature control target set in the Paris Agreement. To further Fosun’s “double carbon” goals, the Group has established a Carbon Neutrality Committee and a Carbon Neutrality Working Group to actively promote the implementation and further implementation of carbon neutral management in the whole Group.

support the original aspiration of “Contribution to society” and work hand in hand with all sectors to promote sustainable global development

Since its establishment, Fosun has defined its own corporate operating principles and cultural values ​​of “Self-Improvement, Teamwork, Performance and Contribution to Society”. Throughout time, it has closely linked the development and achievements of individuals and entrepreneurship with the improvement of social well-being. As a global enterprise rooted in ChinaFosun will continue to support the original aspiration of business development for good and “Contribution to Society”, actively bear more social responsibility and make unremitting efforts in the fields of global emergency aid, rural revitalization, health, education , culture and art, youth development, etc. to create social values.

Looking ahead, Fosun will adhere to its strategic focus, use its advantages in “global operations” and “technology innovation”, and work side by side with customers, partners, investors, global communities, etc. . to promote sustainable global development and fulfill Fosun’s mission of “Creating Happier Lives for Families Around the World”.

About Fosun

Fosun was founded in 1992. After more than 30 years of development, Fosun has become a global consumer group driven by innovation. Adhering to the mission of creating happier lives for families around the world, Fosun is committed to creating a global happiness ecosystem that fulfills the needs of one billion families for health, happiness and wealth. In 2007, Fosun International Limited was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656.HK). Regarding December 31, 2022total assets of Fosun International amounted to 823.1 billion RMB; received an AA MSCI ESG rating and was the only conglomerate in Greater China with such an AA rating.

