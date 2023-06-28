Russia’s War of Aggression Threatens Ukraine’s Water Security: UK Statement to OSCE





Mr Speaker, I would first like to address the point raised about the appropriateness of what has been said today. Topics under discussion include water and conflict, among others. Regardless of whatever Orwellian euphemism the perverted Russian leadership may use to describe what they are doing in Ukraine, the fact remains that Russia invaded their sovereign neighbor and started a war. This has had an effect on the water. So it is only right that we address these issues in this committee. For the UK the link between water security and conflict is clear. Although rarely the sole cause of conflict, water insecurity, exacerbated by climate change, is destabilizing and can contribute to conflict along with other drivers. Water security is also affected by conflict, and outcomes can disproportionately affect the most vulnerable: for example, children under five in protracted conflict zones are more likely to die from unsafe water than from violence . Of course, nowhere is the effect of the conflict felt more acutely in our region than in Ukraine, where the Russian military has damaged or destroyed 500 water facilities, causing long-term damage to ecosystems, the economy and the civilians who depend on them. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that infrastructure damage in Ukraine in 2022 had left 16 million Ukrainians in need of water, sanitation and hygiene assistance. Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine is significantly exacerbating the problems of sustainable water resource management. The destruction of the Kakhovka dam is one example among many. The collapse of the Karaçunivi Reservoir dam caused an estimated US$10 million worth of environmental damage, and hundreds of homes were flooded and left without water supply. Elsewhere, a gate of the Oskil reservoir, one of the largest reservoirs in Ukraine, was also destroyed and lost two-thirds of its full volume. As Ukraine rebuilds into a prosperous and secure nation, we encourage design that reflects best practices in terms of restoring some natural flows in rivers, for ecological and sediment transport reasons, and building more sustainable measures to the upstream climate. As we have seen in Colorado in the US, many dams have been deconstructed as we begin to recognize the value of the natural flow of rivers along with their energy production or storage capacity. To conclude, as we have heard today, there is evidence that cooperation on water from countries can extend to other areas such as peace, security and prosperity. Using a variety of diplomatic, political, technical and financial tools can transform water from a source of contention to an instrument of cooperation. We believe that the OSCE can play an important role here. Thank you.

