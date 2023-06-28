C40 Cities launches new fund for inclusive climate action in cities around the world

The fund will support cities in delivering transformative projects for the benefit of urban dwellers and vulnerable communities.

The first round of funding will benefit Bogotá, Dar es Salaam, Los Angeles, Quezon City, Vancouver and Warsaw.

C40 Chair and London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced the fund during London Climate Action Week.

The Inclusive Cities Climate Action Fund (ICA Fund) will support science-driven, locally-led climate initiatives in cities around the world, starting with Bogotá, Dar es Salaam, Los Angeles, Quezon City, Vancouver AND Warsaw.

The ICA Fund is supported by the Open Society Foundations and builds directly on the ongoing success of the C40s Global Green New Deal pilot programme. It is the first C40 fund for cities specifically focused on facilitating comprehensive climate action and a just transition to a green economy, and a response to the unmet challenges that C40 cities require support for.

Each recipient city will receive up to US$60,000 to implement projects over the next 12 months that address specific socio-economic barriers to accelerate climate action that is fair, just, inclusive and benefits all residents, especially communities vulnerable to the effects of global warming. The six inaugural beneficiary cities were selected after a rigorous process that saw applications from more than 30 cities worldwide.

By bringing inclusivity and equity to the forefront of climate action, these cities will work to heal social inequalities, improve decision-making processes by ensuring the voices of vulnerable communities are heard, and foster truly inclusive economies, ensuring thus equal access to the benefits of climate action for all inspiring more cities in the process.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London and Chair of C40said:Mayors recognize that there can be no climate justice without social justice and are already leading the way to achieve both in their cities. However, more support is needed. The C40 Inclusive Climate Action Cities Fund will provide more support for cities to implement specific projects that address social justice and the climate emergency together. The six cities receiving the first round of funding reflect my commitment to expanding the Global Green Deal program and supporting cities in the Global South in prioritizing climate action that addresses inequality.

Caterina Sarfatti, C40s Managing Director of Global Inclusion and Leadership, said: With the rising cost of living globally and the growing injustices of climate change, people around the world are in dire need of healthier, fairer, more sustainable and inclusive societies. Inclusive and equitable climate action has never been more urgent, and mayors are leading the way to show what a just and green transition looks like in practice. By providing the necessary financial and technical support, the C40s ICA Fund is a concrete mechanism for them to further scale and accelerate the delivery of comprehensive climate action that specifically addresses the needs of vulnerable people.

With the funding, the cities will implement the following projects:

Bogota will promote the creation of good, green jobs in the public sector by training and working with women bus operators.

Claudia López Hernández, Mayor of Bogotá, said: La Rolita, our first public transport operator, represents a milestone for Bogotá and the region as it integrates two fundamental pillars of our city’s vision: caring for people and caring for the planet. More than half of its operators are women, making it the most gender-inclusive system in the city and ensuring equal opportunities for them in a traditionally male-dominated sector. With La Rolita, we are contributing to a cultural transformation and contributing to tackling the climate crisis by operating a fully electric fleet, practicing eco-driving techniques and offering a high-quality service in one of the most underserved areas in our city.

Dar es Salaam will strengthen cooperation with informal workers in the organic waste management sector.

Omary S. Kumbilamoto, Mr President of Dar es Salaam, said: “Dar es Salaam recognizes the importance of working with and empowering informal communities and informal workers to co-create sustainable waste management policies and plans with the city. Thanks to the C40s ICA Fund, we can accelerate the work needed to achieve Dar es Salaam’s vision of litter-free streets within its informal settlements by working with these communities, strengthening collaboration, promoting ownership of climate action and increasing access in wider benefits.

The angels will create a Worker Advisory Council to support the city’s efforts to phase out oil extraction in line with its vision for a fossil fuel-free Los Angeles and its Just Transition Strategy.

LA Mayor Karen Bass said: I want to express my gratitude to C40 for awarding the City of Los Angeles a Comprehensive Cities Climate Action Fund grant to further support our work with the LA City-County Transitional Justice Task Force. Together, we will navigate our cities’ transition away from fossil fuels, grow our workforce, engage our frontline communities and lead the way to a greener, fairer and more sustainable future. prosperous to all of Los Angeles.”

Quezon City will make information on the city’s climate action plans more accessible to people of all backgrounds, abilities and ages, including creating an interactive storybook for children with disabilities and other young people.

Josefina Joy Belmonte, Mayor of Quezon City, said: “I am proud to join other world-leading mayors in advancing inclusive and equitable climate action with the support of the new C40 Cities Climate Action Fund. In Quezon City, we recognize the need for inclusive and accessible information dissemination that caters to all residents of all backgrounds, educational attainments and age groups, to better engage all residents in our climate action initiatives. This project will help realize this priority, putting the needs of young people and residents with disabilities at the forefront of its design and implementation.”

Vancouver will work to ensure that people with disabilities are protected from extreme heat vulnerability through community-led and equity-centred approaches to climate resilience.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said: Vancouver is proud to be a leader in accessibility, and with this announcement, we’re excited to recognize the hard work our city is doing to improve extreme heat support for those most at risk. This grant will enable our city to expand our work in providing low-cost, low-barrier supports for people with disabilities to reduce the impacts of extreme heat and wildfire smoke.

Warsaw will address energy poverty for low-income groups through its Carbon Neutral and Affordable Upgrades for All in Need (CARE) project.

Rafal Trzaskowski, major of Warsaw, said: Addressing climate change for the safety and well-being of residents is a priority for Warsaw. One of the climate challenges we face as a city is the high carbon emissions from council housing buildings, with over 77% of them requiring immediate renovation. We want the energy transition of these buildings to be equal. This is why we prioritize the renovation of low-income and social housing to support residents experiencing energy poverty. The CARE project will help the city establish rules for selecting buildings where renovations should be carried out as a priority.