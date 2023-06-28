International
Russia’s efforts to undermine organization will fail: UK statement to OSCE
Thank you Chair, thank you Secretary General and thank you to our keynote speakers for their remarks. I would like to start by reiterating the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine. I would also like to pay tribute to North Macedonia for their work in chairing the OSCE this year under such challenging circumstances.
When we gathered at this forum last year, the European security situation had changed radically. Through its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia – enabled by Belarus – brazenly violated the core principles of the OSCE and the UN Charter. The principles of non-use of force, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and protection of basic human rights and freedoms. Tragically, as we meet today, the situation has not improved. More lives lost, more people displaced, more infrastructure destroyed and more environmental damage caused unnecessarily.
We continue to confront Russian aggression repeatedly in this room, challenging the lies that justified the illegal occupation. The world shouldn’t just take our word for it. Putin’s own dashboard confirmed that the invasion was built on a lie. My Foreign Secretary, speaking in Parliament on Monday, emphasized Prigozhin’s words: there was nothing unusual before February 24, 2022. Prigozhin himself said that Russia’s Ministry of Defense was trying to deceive both the President and the nation that there was extraordinary aggression from the Ukrainian side with the support of NATO ready to attack Russia. This is important. The lies of the Russian governments have been exposed by one of Putin’s own.
In the lead, Russia continues to show disdain for the OSCE and its work. Not least that we meet today, as a Conference of Presidents, after Russia blocked the adoption of the agenda of the Annual Security Review Conference. More broadly, Russia continues to weaponize the principle of OSCE consensus, impeding the organization’s work by delaying critical decisions on its budget and mission mandates.
Russia also seems intent on dismantling the architecture of confidence-building and security mechanisms. After withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty shortly before launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has now declared its intention to withdraw from the Conventional Armed Forces in Europe Treaty. We will discuss this in more detail at the Conference of States Parties tomorrow, but this is further evidence of Russia’s willingness to sabotage mechanisms, decades in the making, for its own short-term gain.
President, last week, together with Ukraine, the UK co-hosted the Ukraine Recovery Conference – which sent a clear message that a community of nations and organizations stand with our Ukrainian friends as they face this immediate threat. We are especially grateful to the Secretary General for her participation. For our part, the UK is committed to providing the capabilities that Ukraine requires, be it long-term economic and fiscal support, or our defense support. Sanctions imposed by the UK and a range of international partners are also having deep and damaging consequences for Putin’s ability to wage his war, catalysing their longest recession in over 25 years.
Chairman, the UK will stand by the OSCE. Despite Russia’s irresponsible and hostile attitude towards this organization, the OSCE continues to demonstrate its considerable value. From the early warning given by the Vienna Document to the latest calls of the Moscow Mechanism. From Central Asia to the Western Balkans, the OSCE’s presence on the ground demonstrates the value of the organization every day. The Forum for Security Cooperation continues to hold important discussions on thematic priorities focused on Ukraine, including Children and Armed Conflict for the first time. And earlier this year, 46 countries approved the update of the voluntary annual questionnaire on Women, Peace and Security under the Code of Conduct (on Politico-Military Aspects of Security) the first since its creation in 2011. I say this to prove as if we needed it – the OSCE is both valuable and appreciated.
As a regional European security organization, the OSCE has decades of experience in supporting states to manage and resolve conflicts. Experience that can help Ukraine rebuild and recover. A toolbox, missions and instruments that continue to matter to the wider region as well. Especially in Georgia, Moldova, Nagorno-Karabakh, the Western Balkans and Central Asia including the management of the situation in Afghanistan.
Chairman, Russia’s efforts to undermine the OSCE will fail. The OSCE is unique. The OSCE continues to matter; and, with our support, it will stay.
Thank you.
Sources
https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/russias-attempts-to-undermine-the-organisation-will-fail-uk-statement-to-osce
