Theatrical posters of the design professor presented at the international festival – News





Two theatrical posters created by Dejan Mraovi, assistant professor of graphic design at Campbell University, were selected for The First International Festival of Theater Posters in Yerevan, Armenia. The exhibition was held last fall in the lobby of the Gabriel Sundukyan National Academic Theater, which opened in 1922 and was the first Armenian state academic theater. Mraovi, who joined Campbell University in the spring, was an assistant professor of graphic design and coordinator of the graphic design program at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas, at the time of the exhibit. Both posters served as theatrical marketing posters for productions put on by the university’s fine arts program in 2018 and 2019. “It is a great honor to represent the United States of America on the international design stage,” he said Mraov, originally from Serbia. The international exhibition in Armenia featured 97 posters by 66 designers from 21 countries: Argentina, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, China, Cyprus, France, Germany, Indonesia, Iran, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Switzerland. , Turkey, United Kingdom, USA and Armenia. Mraovi was one of only three designers from the US included in the show. The opening of the festival was covered by Public Television of Armeniaor 1TV, from Yerevan. The festival was supported by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia, the Ambassade de France en Armnie and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation in Armenia. Visitors were also able to see some of the most successful Armenian posters designed in the first 100 years of the Gabriel Sundukyan National Academic Theater.

