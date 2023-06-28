FSU College of Education Wins International Community Engagement Award





Florida State University’s College of Education received top honors at the Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial and Engaged Universities (ACEEU) Triple E Awards. The ElevatED Project, a College of Education program that supports Florida’s pipeline of educators, won first place in the Community Engagement Initiative of the Year category. Damon Andrew, dean of the College of Education, accepted the award during a ceremony Monday, June 26, in Barcelona, ​​Spain, featuring higher education institutions from around the world. We are honored to receive this recognition from ACEEU, said Andrew. I truly believe that the work of the ElevatED Project is making a difference in the field of education, both within Florida and beyond. I am very grateful for the tremendous support that FSU Presidents McCullough and Thrasher and FSU Provosts Clark and McRorie have provided to establish and expand the ElevatED Project over time. With this award, I hope we can continue to expand initiatives that reach and support our hardworking educators even more. This is the second time in a year that the ElevatED Project has received recognition for its innovative approach to raising the profile of careers in education. The initiative also won the 2022 John L. Blackburn Award for Academic Innovation from the American Association of University Administrators. Project ElevatED was launched in 2019 in an effort to recruit, train and retain education professionals in Florida. Since its inception, the College of Education has awarded more than $2.61 million in student scholarships, welcomed 3,605 teachers to FSU-led professional development programs, graduated 1,635 students who began careers in K-12 education, and provided nearly 3,000 care packages for FSU graduates working in schools across Florida. With the success of the initiative, seven other universities have joined as members of the Project RAISED. These universities use the template created by the Project RAISED in their efforts to support teachers and prepare the next generation of education professionals. As part of Project Raised and to increase the visibility of the impact of educators, the College of Education and Florida State University invite the Florida Teacher of the Year, Principal of the Year, Assistant Principal of the Year, Superintendent of the Year and School-related Employee of the Year to be recognized at a FSU football game every year. This year, the on-field recognition event will take place during FSU’s home game against Syracuse on Saturday, October 14. For more information, visit education.fsu.edu. About ACEEU and Triple E Awards Based in Germany, ACEEU is a quality assurance body that emphasizes engagement and entrepreneurship in higher education. The Triple E Awards were created to further recognize the spirit of entrepreneurship and engagement in higher education. The competition invites entries from four different regions in a number of categories. About Florida State University College of Education As the oldest college of education in the state of Florida, the FSU College of Education has prepared generations of individuals for success in the classroom and beyond. The college is home to more than 30 graduate programs, ranging from teacher preparation and counseling programs to sports management and instructional technology. Regardless of their field of study, students learn and work closely with renowned faculty members in a friendly, engaging and close-knit community of researchers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.fsu.edu/news/fsuglobal/2023/06/28/fsu-college-of-education-wins-international-community-engagement-award/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos