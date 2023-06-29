Traveling with a pet? San Antonio International Airport joins ACS to share summer travel tips





SAINT ANTONIO San Antonio International Airport partnered with Animal Care Services to share some travel tips ahead of the holiday weekend. SAT says it expects to see its busiest Fourth of July weekend this year, with about 93,000 travelers between Thursday and Tuesday. Fur baby or not, SAT reminds everyone to arrive at least two hours before boarding time, print or download their boarding pass early and track their flight status online. TSA spokeswoman Patricia Mancha said traveling through a security checkpoint with your pet can be easier when you know what to expect. Familiarizing yourself with screening procedures and how to clear security quickly and easily is the first step to embarking on a great journey with your pet, Mancha said. When going through security, owners are reminded to remove pets from the carrier before the screening process by placing empty carriers on the conveyor belt while carrying their pets or using a leash. TSA officers will then give pet owners an explosive trace detection swab to ensure there is no explosive residue on the owners’ hands. Once the screening process is complete, owners must return the pet to the travel carrier in the rest area away from the security checkpoint. This seat helps ensure the safety of the pet as well as other passengers. Lisa Norwood, public relations manager for ACS, said it’s also a good idea to plan for exercise and bathroom breaks. SAT Pet Help Areas are perfect for all animals, she said. As much as possible, try to keep routines like walks or feeding times the same as at home. Pets thrive on familiarity. Norwood shared additional travel tips for parents below: Always make sure your pet has a matching collar, tags and microchip with your mobile number.

Get a clean bill of health from your vet (and ask about sedatives).

Pack a copy of your pet’s health records (including vaccinations).

Use a collapsible bowl for food and water.

Bring any necessary medications/supplements.

Familiarize yourself with airline restrictions and requirements related to pets.

Take a safe, comfortable crate and all their supplies (including water).

Include a favorite blanket, toys, and something with your scent (such as a t-shirt) to help calm your nervous pet.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2023/06/28/traveling-with-a-pet-san-antonio-international-airport-teams-up-with-acs-to-share-summer-travel-tips/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos