AeroVanti shutters amid fraud allegations





The future of private aviation membership club AeroVanti remains uncertain amid reports that the company has largely shut down operations. Multiple sources claim the company has not made payroll since June 6, has left a long trail of unpaid bills that resulted in the repossessing of at least one aircraft, is the target of an FAA enforcement investigation that could produce citations. criminal and is the subject of a civil case. litigation alleging fraud. The FAA investigation is believed to focus on the fact that AeroVanti was operating under Part 91F when it should have been flying under the more stringent Part 135 restrictions. Scott Hopes, named just six days ago as the company’s CEO, is also under investigation for allegedly destroying public documents in his previous position as administrator of Manatee County, Florida, which he left in February. Hopes has denied any wrongdoing. Aerovant did not answer him AIN‘s requests for comment before press time. In a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of AeroVanti’s customers on May 22, plaintiffs’ attorneys allege the company engaged in widespread fraud, including running a network of “fraudulent” companies designed to intentionally defraud customers and “exaggerating of the rapid growth of new members, the number of aircraft in its ‘fleet’ and the significant amount of funding received from investors to support the expansion.” Detailed allegations include that at any one time no more than three AeroVanti aircraft were airworthy, $3 million received from 20 Top Gun program customers to purchase and refurbish five Piaggio Avanti P.180s was misdirected to sponsorships professional sports and that all five of these aircraft “have since been either repossessed or deemed unairworthy or in critical condition”. It concludes that the company’s founder Patrick Britton-Harr “developed an intricate web of fraud through the creation of interconnected entities that are each alter ego of the other”.

