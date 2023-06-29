Ontario Tech University strengthens commitment to building the ecosystem of entrepreneurial excellence





Turning an idea into a viable business can be an exciting process, but it requires a significant investment of finance, time, mentoring and research along the way. As a champion of innovative and entrepreneurial culture, Ontario Tech University fosters a research and discovery environment that supports the translation of new ideas into business ventures and innovations. universities Excellent catalysta hub of innovation and experiential learning, currently offers a number of unique learning opportunities and programs that support entrepreneurial activities at the university and provide key access points for community companies looking to connect with campus talent and campus facilities. Under the Office of the Vice President, Research and Innovation, Brilliant Catalyst brings together a community of experts, influencers, entrepreneurs and advisors to prepare the next generation of innovative thinkers to launch and grow successful businesses. In the fall of 2023, external startups will have access to even more support from Brilliant Catalyst through Brilliant Ventures Fund (BVF), an exciting new university-operated fund for startups. BVF will focus on providing seed capital investment (money raised by an entrepreneur to help cover business costs until it can turn a profit) and venture support (help for growing startups) for aligned projects with the university’s top priorities, including technology with a conscience: improving the lives of people and the planet through the ethical application of technology. Brilliant Catalyst seeks to connect with technology-focused or technology-powered startups in the earliest stages of starting their operations. Preference will be given to companies that are located in Canada to facilitate partnerships and contributions to the Canadian market and its partners. Companies receiving funding through BVF will have access to Brilliant Catalyst’s resources, including the ability to tap into the university’s unique pool of talent and innovation (students, alumni and faculty members), through experiential learning and research activities . To learn more or to apply for BVF, contact Dr. Osman Hamid, Director, Creativity and Entrepreneurship, Brilliant Catalyst, Office of the Vice President, Research and Innovation. Quote: Without seed funding, especially at the earliest stages where ideas are still being developed, many startups would never get off the ground. Through the Brilliant Ventures Fund, Ontario Tech University demonstrates once again its commitment to fostering economic growth, regional development and social innovation in Ontario, and in the Canadian and global context. By joining the Brilliant Catalyst ecosystem, entrepreneurs will receive funding and access resources that will enable their companies to thrive and contribute to a better future within and beyond our community.

– Dr. Osman HamidDirector, Creativity and Entrepreneurship, Brilliant Catalyst, Ontario Technical University Learn more about Excellent catalyst.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.durham.ca/en/economic-development/news/ontario-tech-university-strengthens-commitment-to-building-entrepreneurship-ecosystem-of-excellence.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos