Marine heat wave 2023 A warning for the future
As climate change continues, global mean sea surface temperatures (SSTs) will continue to rise. This has significant consequences for marine ecosystems and can exacerbate extreme weather patterns. A warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, about 7% for every 1C of warming, and warmer waters in turn provide more energy to storms and can contribute to extreme rainfall events and cyclones. The recent extreme rainfall, storms and above average temperatures across Ireland can be linked to the high sea surface temperatures and marine heat wave we experienced in June 2023.
What are marine heat waves?
Marine heat waves (MHWs) are characterized by unusually warm water temperatures that persist for long periods. The world’s oceans act as the Earth’s great heat reservoir and have absorbed over 90% of the excess heat trapped by greenhouse gas emissions. While this has slowed the rate of atmospheric warming, it has come at a cost: the intensification of MHWs. These extreme events can have devastating consequences and can potentially cause widespread bleaching of coral reefs, spread of harmful algal blooms, displacement of marine species and disruption of entire food chains.
Observed data
A Category 4 heat wave in parts of the North Atlantic off the coast of Ireland occurred in June 2023, with some hotspots hitting Category 5, which describes conditions that are beyond extremes. The data in Figure 2 comes from NOAA and uses a mix of satellite, ship and buoy observations since 1981. Data observed by the Irish Maritime Institute Marine Data Observation Network (IMDBON) around Ireland have recorded all extreme temperatures in sea surface, with all inks tentatively expected to break their maximum temperature records in June.
Met Ireland climatologist Paul Moore says: We are seeing sea surface temperatures around what we would get in August rather than June. The entire North Atlantic on our side is quite above average in places. The current marine heat wave around Ireland is likely to be caused by a combination of natural variability and background warming due to climate change. Part of the natural variability is the synoptic structure between mid-May and mid-June, which saw high pressure over or north of Ireland dominating. This led to low wind and high solar radiation in a predominantly easterly airflow during that period
The water off the southwest coast of Ireland is 17.4C, almost 4C higher than the average June temperature. On 19 June 2023, IMDBON buoys showed approximate temporal mean temperatures of 14.5C in the Irish Sea (M2 buoy over water), 17.4C off Cape (M3 buoy), 17.1C off Donegal (M3 M4) and 16.9 degrees Celsius in the depth of the Atlantic (ink M6).
The data from the M6 Buoy in Figure 3 below illustrates the conditions leading to the marine heat wave off the west coast of Ireland, during which there was very little wind due to high pressure in the north for the second half of May and the second half of the first of June, combined with plenty of sun to warm the water from above. Typically, waves and a more turbulent sea surface would mix the cold water from below and lower sea surface temperatures, but this did not happen and sea surface temperatures rose significantly.
Figure 4 shows that global sea surface temperatures (SST) are at their highest ever recorded and have continued well above average throughout the year. Temperatures in recent months are significantly higher than in all previous years on record since 1981.
Future predictions
As global temperatures rise, sea surface temperatures will also rise. Climate change projections for MHWs, in published research hereshow that their intensity will continue to increase by ∼1.5C for a mid-range climate scenario and ∼3C for a worst-case scenario by 2100, compared to the historical 19611990 (Figure 5).
Projections also show that the number of days where a MHW occurs has been increasing and will continue to increase until 2100; Figure 6 shows that the annual number of MHW days has increased since 1850 (black line and gray shading), especially since 1980. In the worst-case scenario experiment (red line and shading) the entire globe is projected to approaches a permanent MHW state by 2100. The medium-range scenario is projected to have about 300 days per year at a MHW (Figure 6). There are regional differences in the severity of the forecasts, but all areas of the planet are expected to see an increase in marine heat waves.
Consequences of marine heat waves
The consequences of MHWs are potentially far-reaching, severe and irreversible. Impacts include:
- Ecological disruption: Marine heat waves can disrupt the delicate balance of marine ecosystems. They can cause massive bleaching of coral reefs, leading to their degradation and possible loss. Additionally, increased water temperatures can cause harmful algal blooms to spread, which can harm or kill marine life and reduce water quality.
- Changes in species distribution: Warmer waters during a heat wave can cause changes in the distribution of marine species. Some species may migrate to cooler areas, while others may struggle to adapt to changing conditions. This can affect fisheries and the overall biodiversity of the region.
- Threats to aquatic life: Marine heat waves can cause stress to various marine organisms, including fish, shellfish and other aquatic species. Elevated water temperatures can reduce oxygen levels and increase the risk of disease outbreaks, leading to fish kills and other population declines.
- Economic impact: Coastal communities in Ireland rely heavily on fishing and tourism related to maritime activities. Marine heat waves can disrupt fishing industries by affecting fish stocks, leading to economic losses for fishermen and related businesses. Negative impacts on coastal ecosystems and beach aesthetics can deter tourists.
- Climate comments: Marine heat waves can have implications beyond immediate impacts. They can contribute to a feedback loop in the climate system by releasing stored carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases from the ocean, further exacerbating global warming and climate change.
The severe North Atlantic marine heat wave of June 2023 highlights the importance of rapid and permanent reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions to have a chance of avoiding the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. Temperatures at Met ireanns land based synoptic stations are also well above average and likely to break average temperature records for June. A report on these extreme temperatures will be published by Met Ireland in the coming days.
