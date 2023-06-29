The UN expert calls for a declaration on the right to international solidarity





GENEVA (June 28, 2023) International solidarity is a fundamental principle in the promotion and protection of human rights around the world, a UN expert said today. Embracing international solidarity requires concrete action and real commitment from all of us, said Obiora C. Okafor, the Independent Expert on Human Rights and International Solidarity, as she addressed the Human Rights Council today. Governments, civil society organizations, individuals have a role to play in fostering a culture of solidarity, he said. In his report to the Council, Okafor presented a revised draft declaration on the right to international solidarity, emphasizing the importance of international solidarity in promoting and protecting human rights globally. The report sheds light on the link between international solidarity and the achievement of the United Nations’ sustainable development goals, including eradicating poverty, providing quality education and health care, achieving gender equality and protecting the environment. The main reason for revising the existing draft declaration is to update it to respond to important human rights-related developments that have occurred since its preparation, the expert said. The adoption of a Declaration on international solidarity would be an important step towards a fairer, more equal and more compassionate world, providing a framework for States and all stakeholders to strengthen collective action and cooperation for protection of human rights. Okafor called for support from members of the Human Rights Council to move forward with the adoption of a Declaration based on the revised draft. The expert also submitted a report on his official visit to Costa Rica in 2022 to the Human Rights Council. ENDS Mr. Obiora C. Okafor was named by the Human Rights Council as Independent expert on human rights and international solidarity in June 2017. He is the Edward B. Burling Chair in International Law and Institutions at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, Washington DC, USA. He is also a former chairman of the UN Advisory Committee on Human Rights. Special Rapporteurs are part of what is known as Special procedures of the Human Rights Council. Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system, is the umbrella name for the Council’s independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address either country-specific situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world. Special Procedures Experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent of any government or organization and serve in their individual capacity.

