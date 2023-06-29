The province is helping the city of Osoyoos improve its drinking water by funding improvements to its water treatment plant.

The project will involve the construction of a raw water line to treat groundwater in Osoyoos, which is currently untreated and high in manganese.

“We know that significant infrastructure improvements like this will help improve life for British Columbians and strengthen communities within our province,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “We want to support the City of Osoyoos in making these improvements to their wastewater infrastructure, which will protect the environment and the public health of residents.”

The province is providing $9 million for water treatment and manganese removal. This will allow the water to be properly disinfected with chlorine and ultraviolet systems. The improvements are expected to meet Canadian Drinking Water Quality Guidelines and Inland Health drinking water standards.

“By investing in these infrastructure improvements, we’re not only making life better for the residents of Osoyoos, we’re making life better for generations to come,” said Sue McKortoff, Osoyoos mayor. “Today’s announcement is critical for our community. It will have a positive impact on our residents, businesses and visitors for decades.”

The project is funded through the Provincial Critical Community Infrastructure Fund, which supports clean drinking water, wastewater and solid waste treatment and greenhouse gas reduction through public infrastructure projects in communities across the province. This is in addition to the $1 billion Growing Communities Fund, which was awarded to all 188 municipalities and regional districts in BC to support their unique infrastructure and amenity needs.

Learn more:

For information about the Growing Communities Fund, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/28220

For information about the provincial surplus, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/27862