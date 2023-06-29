International
ID: IE for International Solidarity – 16th Meeting, 53rd Regular Session of the Human Rights Council
- Mr. Obiora Okafor, Independent Expert on Human Rights and International Solidarity (Introduction)
- Costa Rica (Country of Concern), Ms. Shara Duncan Villalobos
- Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic) (on behalf of a group of countries), Mr. Hector Constant
- Lebanon (on behalf of a group of Arab states), Mr. Nabil Ferzli
- Cte D’Ivoire (on behalf of a group of African States), Mr. Conan François Kouame
- Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic) (on behalf of a group of countries), Mr. Hector Constant
- Egypt, Mrs. Sarah Elkady
- Iraq, Mr. Hussein Mansur Al-Safi
- Maldives, Ms. Maryam Fathika Fayaz
- Malaysia, Mr. Johan Arief Jaafar
- Syrian Arab Republic, Mrs. Khawla Youssef
- Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic), Mr. Hector Constant
- Cameroon, Mr. Bosse Thophile Olivier
- South Africa, Mr. Francis the magician
- Togo, Mr. They married Wembie
- Pakistan, Mr. Daniel Hassan
- India, Mr. Senthil Kumar Subramanian
- Mr. Obiora Okafor, Independent Expert on Human Rights and International Solidarity (Comments and Answers)
- Bangladesh, Ms. Shanchita Haque
- Malawi, Ms. Thanks Banda
- China, Mr. Chen Xu
- Djibouti, Mr. Houmed Gaba Maki Houmed Gaba
- Senegal, Ms. Marie Yvonne Gaye
- Mauritania, Ms. Warda Mohamed Khouye
- Cuba, Mrs. Edilen Bárbara Pita Rodríguez
- Russian Federation, Mr. Igor Sergeev
- Algeria
- Bolivia (Plurinational State of), Ms. Maira Mariela Macdonald Alvarez
- Tunisia, Mr. Anouar Missaoui
- Rwanda, Ms. Marie Chantal Rwakazina
- Cambodia, Mr. Western Tarina
- Lebanon
- Iran (Islamic Republic of), Mr. Ali Bahrain
- Pope John XXIII Community Association (Joint Declaration), Mrs. Maria Mercedes Rossi
- Cooperative of Research and Educational Services Rahbord Peimayesh, mrs. Maryam Erzi
- International Youth and Student Movement for the United Nations, Ms. Norah Mokhtar
- United Nations Association of China, Mr. Eric SY Tse
- International Organization for Less Developed Countries (OIPMA), Ms. Elena Vallejo Secadas
- Medical Support Association for Underprivileged Iranian Patients, Mr. Omeh Leila Enayati
- Youth Parliament for SDG, Ms. Visaalakshi Sivasankar
- China NGO Network for International Exchange (CNIE), Mr. Niu Pengfei
- Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL), Ms. Sarina Yamahata
- Stichting Global Human Rights Defense, Ms. Cherise Faye
- Mr. Obiora Okafor, Independent Expert on Human Rights and International Solidarity (Concluding Remarks)
