ID: IE for International Solidarity – 16th Meeting, 53rd Regular Session of the Human Rights Council





Mr. Obiora Okafor, Independent Expert on Human Rights and International Solidarity (Introduction)

Costa Rica (Country of Concern), Ms. Shara Duncan Villalobos

Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic) (on behalf of a group of countries), Mr. Hector Constant

Lebanon (on behalf of a group of Arab states), Mr. Nabil Ferzli

Cte D’Ivoire (on behalf of a group of African States), Mr. Conan François Kouame

Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic) (on behalf of a group of countries), Mr. Hector Constant

Egypt, Mrs. Sarah Elkady

Iraq, Mr. Hussein Mansur Al-Safi

Maldives, Ms. Maryam Fathika Fayaz

Malaysia, Mr. Johan Arief Jaafar

Syrian Arab Republic, Mrs. Khawla Youssef

Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic), Mr. Hector Constant

Cameroon, Mr. Bosse Thophile Olivier

South Africa, Mr. Francis the magician

Togo, Mr. They married Wembie

Pakistan, Mr. Daniel Hassan

India, Mr. Senthil Kumar Subramanian

Mr. Obiora Okafor, Independent Expert on Human Rights and International Solidarity (Comments and Answers)

Bangladesh, Ms. Shanchita Haque

Malawi, Ms. Thanks Banda

China, Mr. Chen Xu

Djibouti, Mr. Houmed Gaba Maki Houmed Gaba

Senegal, Ms. Marie Yvonne Gaye

Mauritania, Ms. Warda Mohamed Khouye

Cuba, Mrs. Edilen Bárbara Pita Rodríguez

Russian Federation, Mr. Igor Sergeev

Algeria

Bolivia (Plurinational State of), Ms. Maira Mariela Macdonald Alvarez

Tunisia, Mr. Anouar Missaoui

Rwanda, Ms. Marie Chantal Rwakazina

Cambodia, Mr. Western Tarina

Lebanon

Iran (Islamic Republic of), Mr. Ali Bahrain

Pope John XXIII Community Association (Joint Declaration), Mrs. Maria Mercedes Rossi

Cooperative of Research and Educational Services Rahbord Peimayesh, mrs. Maryam Erzi

International Youth and Student Movement for the United Nations, Ms. Norah Mokhtar

United Nations Association of China, Mr. Eric SY Tse

International Organization for Less Developed Countries (OIPMA), Ms. Elena Vallejo Secadas

Medical Support Association for Underprivileged Iranian Patients, Mr. Omeh Leila Enayati

Youth Parliament for SDG, Ms. Visaalakshi Sivasankar

China NGO Network for International Exchange (CNIE), Mr. Niu Pengfei

Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL), Ms. Sarina Yamahata

Stichting Global Human Rights Defense, Ms. Cherise Faye

Mr. Obiora Okafor, Independent Expert on Human Rights and International Solidarity (Concluding Remarks) Agenda item 3: Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development SPEAKER:

