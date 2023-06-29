More than £96 million has been awarded to the NHS for state-of-the-art research equipment





Cutting-edge research equipment and technology NIHR has awarded more than £96 million to 93 NHS organizations across England, all of which are part of the wider NIHR infrastructure. This includes … Read more Modern research equipment and technology The NIHR has awarded more than £96 million to 93 NHS organizations across England, all of which are part of the wider NIHR infrastructure. This includes Biomedical Research Centers and Clinical Research Facilities as well as the NIHR Clinical Research Network. The funding will pay for new research equipment and technology. Around 20 million will go to smaller regional NHS Trusts. This funding will boost research and innovation across the NHS. New equipment and technology will help find new ways to prevent and treat disease. The funding will be used for a range of innovative equipment, including imaging equipment, mobile research vehicles, ultrasound equipment and specialist fridges and freezers which are essential for storing samples used in research. Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: From Devon to Liverpool, over £96 million was awarded to NHS organizations to strengthen vital health and care research. Scientists and medical experts will be able to purchase state-of-the-art equipment such as mobile CT scanners, imaging equipment and ultrasound equipment to aid their ground-breaking work in disease prevention, treatment and management. The NHS and its staff have served us now for nearly 75 years and as we celebrate this achievement, we want to make sure the health service is at the top. This investment will also help the NHS continue to cut waiting lists, one of the government’s top five priorities. Read the full articlehere.

