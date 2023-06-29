The US and China plan to increase commercial flights between the countries





WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) – The United States and China agreed to consider expanding commercial flights between the two countries to improve people-to-people contact, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, Daniel Kritenbrink, said on Wednesday. He told a Center for Strategic and International Studies event in Washington that the countries agreed to “look at increasing the number of commercial flights between the United States and China.” There were about 350 flights a week between the U.S. and China before the coronavirus outbreak, compared with 24 a week now, Kritenbrink said. “I think we can do better,” he added. He said the agreement was reached during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken visit to china earlier this month. During the trip, Washington and Beijing failed to make any major progress in their rivalry, but agreed to stabilize relations. Shortly after Blinken’s trip, US President Joe Biden referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping as a dictator. After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, both countries restricted flights and travel to prevent the spread of the disease, and air service has not been fully restored. Kritenbrink said he wanted to see an imbalance reversed in the number of Chinese students in the United States and American students in China, which he put at 300,000 Chinese students to 350 American students. During Wednesday’s event, Kritenbrink described China’s actions in the South China Sea as coercive. Reporting by Kanishka Singh, David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles. Kanishka Singh Thomson Reuters Kanishka Singh is a breaking news reporter for Reuters in Washington DC, primarily covering US politics and national affairs in his current role. His recent breaking news coverage has spanned a range of topics such as the Black Lives Matter movement; US elections; the 2021 Capitol riots and their subsequent investigations; the Brexit deal; US-China trade tensions; the withdrawal of NATO from Afghanistan; the COVID-19 pandemic; and a 2019 Supreme Court ruling on a religious dispute site in his native India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/us-china-plan-increase-commercial-flights-between-countries-us-official-2023-06-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos