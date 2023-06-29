Road Management Plan (targeted review) | Have your say

November 2021 update

This site is owned and operated by Bayside City Council using software licensed from Social Pinpoint. For details of how Bayside City Council collects, protects, discloses, stores and uses your personal information, please refer to their Information Privacy Policy below. For details on how Social Pinpoint may access personal information, please refer Social Points Privacy Policy.

We are committed to maintaining a culture that respects every individual’s right to privacy.

We are committed to your privacy by disclosing the methods of information collection, storage and distribution.

We comply with all obligations under the provisions of Victorian Privacy and Data Protection Act 2014.

The Information Privacy Act and the Australian Privacy Principles (APP) set out the essential requirements for the protection of personal information in Australia. Please read the Information Privacy Policy below, contact us via the details at the bottom of this page if you have any questions.

What information is collected?

To participate in certain online engagement activities, we may require you to join and log in to the Site. This helps us understand and report on the demographic representation of those who participate in activities. It can also allow us to limit individuals to a single response for a project.

Collection and use of information

Bayside City Council is the sole owner of the information collected on the Bayside Have Your Say website. We will not sell, share or rent this information to others in ways other than as disclosed in this statement.

Bayside City Council may collect a variety of personal information from you when you use our Have Your Say website. Personal information will be collected in a number of ways, including through a registration process or through various activities and interactions on the Site.

The type of personal information collected will vary and may include (but may not be limited to) the following types of information when this information is shared, such as: via the Have Your Say entry:

your name

Email address

Username

Profile picture

Phone number

Your IP address

User agent string (browsers)

Other unique ID numbers

Social media account IDs

Physical address, zip code or other location attributes

Demographic information such as age, gender, etc.

Information about your preferences

Your recorded thoughts, ideas, opinions, etc. expressed by you. This may include sensitive information if you express political opinions.

By submitting your personal information, you consent to Bayside City Council using it to:

complete an activity you have chosen to undertake;

to administer the Council’s relationship with you;

monitor online activity on the Have Your Say website;

to improve and enhance Council services (including online); OR

where required or authorized by law

detect and correct fraud or other behavior that violates the terms of use

send updates and information where you have accepted or reasonably expect to receive them

answer your questions

ask for your feedback

conduct de-identified research and analysis

If you make an engagement submission through Bayside Have Your Say while logged in, it will be linked to your profile. Only Bayside City Council employees who need the information to perform a specific task (for example, to analyze data or answer a question) are given access to personally identifiable information and responses.

Some tools on Bayside Have Your Say may share your appearance and username publicly. At no time will personal information such as email addresses be shared without your specific consent.

For all projects, except where required by legislative requirements, there will be alternative or anonymous methods of participation that do not require the use of the Have Your Say website or the provision of personal information. Please contact the relevant project lead or [email protected] to discuss these options.

Bayside City Council has contracted the supply of digital community engagement software from Social Pinpoint. Social Pinpoint is granted access to data only to perform necessary software maintenance. Social Pinpoints contract with the Council is subject to the Australian Privacy Act 1988, the Australian Privacy Principles and the Victorian Privacy and Data Protection Act 2014. For details of how Social Pinpoints may access personal information, please refer to Social Pinpoints Privacy policy.

How can I access, change or delete my personal information?

Change or update personal data

We encourage you to keep your information current. You can update your details when you log in and edit your account details and settings via the ‘My Profile’ menu on Have Your Say, or you can update your details or delete your account by contacting us directly at [email protected] .vic.gov.au

Within the “Edit/View” profile screen there are a number of additional information fields provided by Social Pinpoint, however Bayside does not actively request or use these details.

You may also request a copy, amendment or deletion of the personal information we hold, and we will act on this request within a reasonable period of time, unless we are legally permitted to refuse to do so, in which case we will t We provide you with details of our refusal in writing. Bayside City Council will endeavor to respond to your request or request within 10 working days.

Notifications

If you would like to receive updates on projects, you will need to log in to follow the projects or provide your email address to subscribe to email updates. You may opt out of these notices at any time by contacting [email protected]; updating your profile settings or clicking unsubscribe from notification emails.

We may send notices on the Websites to registered members that contain important information about the launch of a major engagement project, change to the Website or our services.

How do we protect your information?

Safety

This website takes every precaution to protect the information of our users. When users submit sensitive information through the website, your information is protected both online and offline. Access to sensitive user information is restricted to Bayside City Council offices. Only Bayside City Council employees who need the information to perform a specific task (for example, answering a question) are given access to personally identifiable information.

Data storage

We will retain your personal information only for as long as is necessary to fulfill the purposes for which we collected it, including for the purposes of complying with any legal, accounting or reporting requirements.

To determine the appropriate retention period for personal information, we consider the amount, nature and sensitivity of the personal information, the potential risk of harm from unauthorized use or disclosure of your personal information, the purposes for which we process your personal information, regardless of if we can achieve these purposes through other means and applicable legal requirements.

In some circumstances you can ask us to delete your data change or update personal data. Please contact us using the contact details below.

In some circumstances, we may anonymize your personal data (so that it can no longer be linked to you) for analytical, research or statistical purposes, in which case we may use this anonymized information for a time indefinitely without further notice to you.

Biscuits

A cookie is a piece of data stored on the user’s hard drive that contains information about the user.

When you use the Bayside Have Your Say website, we may receive information using technologies such as cookies, tags, web beacons and the collection of navigational data (log files, server logs and clickstream data) . For example, we may collect information such as the date, time and duration of visits and which web pages are accessed.

This information is generally not linked to your identity, unless accessed through links in notifications or where you are logged in.

Relationships

This website contains links to external websites. Bayside City Council is not responsible for the privacy practices of other linked sites. When you leave the Bayside City Council website, it is important to read the Privacy Statements of other websites where you submit personally identifiable information. Bayside City Council’s privacy statement applies only to information collected from Bayside City Council’s website.

Log files

IP addresses are logged to analyze trends, administer the website, track user movement and gather broad demographic information for general use.

Your IP address is captured to help us understand our participants as well as identify potential misuse of engagement tools. Each entry or response to an engagement activity has the IP address registered against it.

Copyright

The copyright of the materials on the Bayside City Council Have Your Say website is owned or licensed by Bayside City Council. Except in fair dealings for the purposes of study, research, criticism or private review, as permitted by copyright legislation, no part may be reproduced or reused for any commercial purpose.

How can I make a complaint?

If you wish to make a complaint, please contact us using the details in the contact section below and provide us with full details of the complaint. We will promptly investigate your complaint and respond to you in writing, setting out the outcome of our investigation and the steps we will take in response to your complaint. If you are not satisfied with our response, you also have the right to contact the OVIC Office of the Victorian Information Commissioner.

Changes to this policy

We reserve the right to modify this policy from time to time at our discretion. If we make a material change to the Privacy Policy, we will notify you and the modified policy will be effective as soon as we notify you of the change. If we do not make any material changes, then we will post the modified policy on our website and it will be effective once posted. We recommend that you check our website regularly to ensure that you are aware of our most up-to-date policy.

Contact us

For more information on Bayside City Council’s Information Privacy Policy, contact the Governance Administrator:

Bayside City Council

PO Box 27

Sandringham VIC 3191

Phone (03) 9599 4444

Email [email protected]

For more information on the Have Your Say website and the Council’s Community Engagement Coordinator:

