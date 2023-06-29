Viewpoint: Poor communication deepens health disparities, systemic racism





Effective and compassionate communication by health care professionals can improve patient outcomes and help address health disparities and should be a requirement for medical students and residents, Oregon Health & Science University staff argue in an overview new. (Getty Images) Unclear communication deepens health disparities and perpetuates the systemic racism on which American health care systems are built, according to a trio of Oregon Health & Science University staff in a pERSPECTIVE published this week in JAMA Internal Medicine. Their view notes that failure “to communicate health information in its simplest and most easily understood form unfairly favors people who have more education and greater health literacy” – and disadvantages communities historically subjugated, including Native American, Black, and Latino/a/x people. The authors further write that not training physicians to improve communication with patients and not holding health systems accountable for clear communications “promotes injustice.” To address this, the authors recommend that medical and other health professional schools require medical students and residents to demonstrate clear communication skills in order to graduate, and that accrediting bodies require health literacy practices to be part of their hospital accreditation process. Cliff Coleman, MD, MPH (OHSU) “Studies have shown that it is difficult for health professionals to change the way they communicate with patients,” said the perspective’s corresponding author. Cliff Coleman, MD, MPHan associate professor of family medicine at the OHSU School of Medicine and the Doris and Mark Storms Chair in Compassionate Communication with the OHSU Center for Ethics in Health Care. “Even when doctors are trained in health education and clear communication, it can be a struggle to put those lessons into practice during a busy day in the clinic or hospital,” Coleman continues. “We need creative incentives like graduation and accreditation requirements, as well as strong support from senior leaders, to make clear and effective communications in health care a reality.” Coleman also leads the professionalism, ethics and communication portion of the OHSU MD program curriculum. As of 2018, OHSU’s MD graduation requirements have involved medical students demonstrating effective and compassionate communication through a skills test that includes a simulated encounter with an actor hired to portray a patient. The importance of health education was brought to national attention in 2004 when the National Academy of Medicine, then known as the Institute of Medicine, issued a REPORT that found that about half of American adults at the time had difficulty understanding and using health information. The report also found that patients with inadequate health literacy were hospitalized and used emergency services more. Coleman has spent much of his career encouraging health systems to improve their organizational health education, and improving the way medical students and residents learn about health education and clear communication. “It really doesn’t have to be that way,” Coleman said. “We have the capabilities to transform the way our healthcare professionals communicate. It’s just a matter of finding the will and the investment needed to make it happen.” REFERENCE: Cliff Coleman, Samantha Birk, Jennifer DeVoe, Health literacy and systemic racism—using clear communication to reduce health care disparities, JAMA Internal Medicine, June 26, 2023, doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2023.2558.

