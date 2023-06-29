7-Day International News Agenda | Barron’s





: The event was updated in the last 24 hours. SPACEPORT CITY (United States) – Virgin Galactic’s first commercial flight (date to be confirmed) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PARIS (France) – UNESCO extraordinary general conference to discuss return of United States (1300 GMT) (Until 30) WORLD – PHOTO of Kurban Bayram. VIDEO. (until July 2) BRUSSELS (Belgium) – PHOTO of the EU summit. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (up to 30) BEIJING (China) – Ministry of National Defense monthly press conference (0700 GMT) BEIJING (China) – Visit of the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, Ali Sabry (On 30) BEIJING (China) – New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visits VIDEO. PHOTO. (up to 30) TIANJIN (China) – WEF ‘Summer Davos’ meeting PHOTOS. VIDEO. TAIPEI (Taiwan) – 74th World News Media Congress organized by WAN-IFRA PICTURE. VIDEO. (up to 30) SHANGHAI (China) – Mobile World Congress Shanghai VIDEO. PHOTO. (up to 30) (+) ULAANBAATAR (Mongolia) – Visit of French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna (until 30) LONDON (United Kingdom) – Covid inquiry module a VIDEO public hearing. LIVE VIDEO. PHOTO. LONDON (United Kingdom) – Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey faces trial on sexual harassment charges VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (until July 26) STOCKHOLM (Sweden) – Bank of Sweden announces key rate decision (0730 GMT) (+) THE HAGUE (Netherlands) – Farmers protest failure of Dutch nitrogen talks (0800 GMT) PHOTOS. VIDEO. WIESBADEN (Germany) – June inflation, first estimate (1200 GMT) BRUSSELS (Belgium) – NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov hold a press conference (1400 GMT). MOSCOW (Russia) – Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis’ envoy for peace in Ukraine, visits for talks VIDEO. STRASBOURG (France) – Eurokorps change of command ceremony STOCKHOLM (Sweden) – Lollapalooza Stockholm Music Festival VIDEO. (until July 1) WASHINGTON (United States) – First quarter GDP, third estimate (1230 GMT) (+) UNITED NATIONS (United States) – UN Security Council Meetings on Syria (1430 GMT) (+) UNITED NATIONS (United States) – The UN General Assembly decides to create an institution to learn the fate of the disappearance of Syria (1900 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (+) UNITED NATIONS (United States) – UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine (1900 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. NEW YORK (United States) – Nike 2023 Q4 Results (2030 GMT) WASHINGTON (United States) – Foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan hold US-brokered normalization talks, VIDEO LIVE. (up to 29) FORT LAUDERDALE (United States) – Verdict awaited in Parkland school deputy sheriff’s child neglect trial (up to 30) BRASLIA (Brazil) – Decisions in the trial of former president Jair Bolsonaro, accused of abuse of power and misinformation PHOTO. LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO. (up to 29) KRAKW (Poland) – PHOTO of the European Games 2023. (until July 2) SAQUAREMA (Brazil) – Surfing: World Surf League – VIVO Rio Pro PICTURE. (until July 1) UNITED STATES – Soccer: 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup (until July 16) EASTBOURNE (United Kingdom) – Tennis: WTA tournament 2023 – Eastbourne International PHOTO. (until July 1) LONDON (United Kingdom) – Cricket: England v Australia – Second Ashes Test WIN. (until July 2) United Nations (United States) – UN Security Council votes to renew Mali peacekeeping mission (1500 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. BEIJING (China) – The American technology giant Amazon will stop the operation of the Kindle e-bookstore in China MOSCOW (Russia) – General Assembly of Gazprom ROME (Italy) – Parliament debates the ratification of the European Stability Mechanism OUDENAARDE (Belgium) – The verdict in the match-fixing trial of seven Belgian tennis players MONTREUX (Switzerland) – Montreux Jazz Festival (until July 15) LONDON (UK) – Government applies for judicial review of material to be handed over to its public Covid-19 inquiry NUREMBERG (Germany) – Employment and unemployment figures for June (0800 GMT) MILAN (Italy) – Unemployment for May (0800 GMT) BRUSSELS (Belgium) – Eurozone inflation for June, first estimate (0900 GMT) BRUSSELS (Belgium) – Eurozone jobless data for May (0900 GMT) LOS ANGELES (United States) – The Disney movie ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ was released LOS ANGELES (United States of America) – Hollywood actors union SAG-AFTRA strike deadline VIDEO. PHOTO. WASHINGTON (United States) – US personal income data (1230 GMT) ADDIS ABABA (Ethiopia) – Ethiopian Airlines (ETH) issued a ruling on discrimination against Tigrayans by Ethiopian Airlines MOGADISHU (Somalia) – Deadline for withdrawal of 2,000 troops from the African Union Transitional Mission in Somalia MALI – The mandate will end for the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) LAUSANNE (Switzerland) – Athletics: Lausanne meeting in the Diamond League PHOTOS. PARIS (France) – Auto: FIA decision on possible new Formula 1 races for 2025 season SOTOGRANDE (Spain) – Golf: LIV Golf Valderrama (until July 2) DILI (East Timor) – Inauguration of a new government after the May parliamentary elections SYDNEY (Australia) – MDMA, psilocybin legalized for medical use VIDEO. MADRID (Spain) – Spain takes the next presidency of the EU PHOTO. AMSTERDAM (Netherlands) – King Willem-Alexander is expected to apologize for the history of colonial slavery (1200 GMT) PHOTO. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (+) CAPE CANAVERAL (United States) – VIDEO of the launch of ESA’s Euclid spacecraft. LIVE VIDEO. PHOTO. LIBREVILLE (Gabon) – ECCAS Central African Heads of State and Government Summit (+) NAIROBI (Kenya) – Controversial new higher taxes take effect FRANCE – Cycling: World Tour 2023, Tour de France PHOTOS. VIDEO. (up to 23) KOBE (Japan) – Soccer: Andres Iniesta’s last game for J-League side Vissel Kobe v Consadole Sapporo (1000 GMT) PHOTOS. BERLIN (Germany) – French President Emmanuel Macron visits PICTURE. VIDEO. (up to 4) ROME (Italy) – The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) elects a new director general STOCKHOLM (Sweden) – Athletics: Stockholm Diamond League meeting PHOTOS. SPIELBERG NEAR KNITTELFELD (Austria) – Cars: Formula 1 – Austrian Grand Prix, Grand Prix PHOTOGRAPH. (+) SYDNEY (Australia) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo visits PICTURE. (up to 5) BANGKOK (Thailand) – King Rama X chairs the inaugural session of parliament (1000 GMT) VIDEO. PARIS (France) – Paris Fashion Week: haute couture (up to 6) MOSCOW (Russia) – Hearing in the trial of an official of the NGO Memorial VIDEO. BUDAPEST (Hungary) – Parliament is expected to hold a vote on Sweden’s entry into NATO (date to be confirmed) (until 7) ARLES (France) – Rencontres d’Arles, PICTURE photography festival. (until September 24) LONDON (United Kingdom) – 80th Session of the Maritime Protection Committee (MEPC) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) (until 7) ATHENS (Greece) – Parliament convenes after June 25 vote (0800 GMT) (+) THE HAGUE (Netherlands) – Launch of the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (0915 GMT) MADRID (Spain) – EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits the College of Commissioners (1245 GMT) CAIRO (Egypt) – the 10th anniversary of the overthrow by the army of Mohamed Morsi PUERTO IGUAZ (Argentina) – MERCOSUR Heads of State Summit PHOTO. GRAPHICS. (up to 4) LONDON (United Kingdom) – Tennis: Wimbledon Championships VIDEO. (up to 16) NEW DELHI (India) – Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) virtual summit of leaders VIDEO. BANGKOK (Thailand) – Lawmakers are expected to vote for the speaker of the House of Representatives (0230 GMT). ISLAMABAD (Pakistan) – Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bail expires in corruption case (1100 GMT) WIESBADEN (Germany) – Foreign trade data for May (0600 GMT) MONTLUON (France) – Verdict in case of British couple suspected of fraud in UK (0700 GMT) SEVILLE (Spain) – Trial begins over 1998 Aznalcollar mine disaster (0730 GMT) ATHENS (Greece) – WWF Greece presents results of two-year fire prevention pilot project on Chios Island (0800 GMT) VALENCIA (Spain) – Presentation of the winners of the European Inventor Prize 2023 (1000 GMT) KOUROU (France) – Final flight of the Ariane 5 rocket (2130 GMT) (Up to 5) COOMA (Australia) – Australian police officer to appear in court after beating 95-year-old woman in nursing home FUKUSHIMA (Japan) – IAEA chief Rafael Grossi visits Fukushima nuclear power plant ahead of water release (0600 GMT) VIDEO. PHOTO. VIENNA (Austria) – OPEC International Seminar (up to 6) AVIGNON (France) – Avignon Festival (up to 25) UNITED KINGDOM – 75th anniversary of the National Health Service VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. EDINBURGH (United Kingdom) – King Charles III receives the Honors of Scotland at a service of thanksgiving to mark his coronation VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. KIGALI (Rwanda) – 50th anniversary of the coup against the then president Gregory Kayibanda SHANGHAI (China) – World Conference on Artificial Intelligence (0200 GMT) (until 8) BRUSSELS (Belgium) – Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Sweden’s Tobias Billstrom hold talks on NATO membership at the alliance’s headquarters SAINT PETERSBURG (Russia) – Finance conference organized by the central bank (up to 7) GENEVA (Switzerland) – ITU’s ‘AI for Good’ Summit, AI exhibition with positive and global impact PICTURE. (up to 7) PAMPLONA (Spain) – San Fermin Running of the Bulls Festival VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (up to 15) LONDON (UK) – Christie’s Old Masters auction highlights include two Rembrandt portraits ‘unseen for 200 years’ VIDEO. WIESBADEN (Germany) – May industrial orders (0600 GMT) WASHINGTON (United States) – US trade balance (1230 GMT) MIAMI (United States) – Aide accused of helping former President Donald Trump hide classified documents from trial (1300 GMT) RABAT (Morocco) – The appeal begins for journalist Maati Monjib, accused of “damaging state security” (+) FES (Morocco) – International conference on water and climate (up to 7) PEBBLE BEACH (United States) – Golf: LPGA Tour – US Open (up to 9) LEEDS (United Kingdom) – Cricket: England v Australia – Third Ashes Test (1300 GMT) PHOTOS. (up to 10)

TAKAMATSU (Japan) – G7 Urban Development Ministers Meeting (at 9) SHEFFIELD (United Kingdom) – Hearing for a person charged with terrorism offenses over the alleged plan to attack an air base WIESBADEN (Germany) – Data of May industrial production (0600 GMT) SILVERSTONE (United Kingdom) – Auto: Formula 1 – British Grand Prix (up to 9) LONDON (United Kingdom) – Golf: LIV Golf London (up to 9)afp

