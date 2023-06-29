



The Arcline proposal has low execution risk and substantially greater shareholder value NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Arcline Investment Management LP (“Arcline”), a growth-oriented private equity firm, announced yesterday a binding proposal to acquire 100% of the shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) (“CIRCOR”) for $57.00 per share. Arcline fully expects to receive the necessary regulatory approvals to close its potential acquisition of CIRCOR. Any potential overlap with Arcline’s portfolio companies represents a negligible part of CIRCOR’s business, which operates in a highly competitive and fragmented sector. Furthermore, Arcline’s proposal is not contingent on obtaining financing. Accordingly, Arcline’s offer does not present significant execution risk to CIRCOR shareholders. About Arcline Investment Management Arcline was created in September 2018 and have 8.9 billion dollars of cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in driven, meaningful technology for global industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com. Additional information and where to find it This press release does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. This document relates to a proposal that Arcline Investment Management LP, a Delaware limited partnership (together with its subsidiaries, “Arcline”), has entered into a business combination transaction with CIRCOR International, Inc. (“CIRCOR”). Pursuant to this proposal and subject to future developments, Arcline, (and, if a negotiated transaction is agreed to, CIRCOR) intends to file relevant materials with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, if required, a proxy statement on Schedule 14A (“Proxy Statement”). IF SUCH A TRANSACTION SHOULD OCCUR, ARCLINE STRONGLY ADVISES ALL CIRCOR SHAREHOLDERS TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER REPRESENTATIVE MATERIALS AS AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT CONTENT. Any final proxy statement will be delivered to CIRCOR stockholders. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of these documents (if and when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by CIRCOR or Arcline through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the timing, purpose, terms, conditions and termination of a Arcline’s potential transaction to acquire CIRCOR, the expected benefits of the potential transaction and other statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, such as statements about Arcline’s future expectations, intentions or strategies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may”, “will”, “could”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “aim”, “plan”, “anticipate” . ,” “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “intend,” “potential,” “continue,” “continue,” “intend,” “may,” “seek,” “target,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations, among other things, due to changes in economic, business and market conditions; changes in its strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated income and losses, anticipated costs, prospects and plans; plans and opportunities of expansion; changes in applicable laws or regulations; negotiations (or lack thereof) regarding the potential transaction with CIRCOR; and the outcome of any known or unknown legal and regulatory proceedings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made statements. Arcline undertakes no obligation to update Remote Information except to the extent required by applicable law. Participants in the Claim Arcline Investment Management LP, a Delaware limited partnership, Arcline Capital Partners III LP, a Delaware limited partnership, Arcline Capital Partners III-A LP, a Delaware limited partnership and Arcline Capital Partners III LP Executive, a Delaware limited partnership, and together with their other subsidiaries, and their directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies by holders of CIRCOR common stock in connection with the proposed transaction. To the knowledge of Arcline, none of its directors or executive officers has any independent interest, direct or indirect, by holdings of securities or otherwise, in CIRCOR. Additional information about the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, from holdings of securities or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement and other relevant materials that will be filed with the SEC. in connection with the proposed transaction when they become available. Contact information:

[email protected]

www.arcline.com Contact (For press inquiries only): Joel FrankWilkinson Brimmer Catcher

[email protected]

(212) 3554449 SOURCE Arcline Investment Management

