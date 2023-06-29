International
Being LGBT+ at work | TUC
Senior LGBT+ employees in particular, looking back on decades of experience, were very positive about the direction of travel. One of the most significant changes they described was the ability to be out at work, despite the homophobia and biphobia they experienced.
The bottom line is – it’s nothing like it used to be. When I was training to be a teacher in the 90s, my assessor looked me dead in the eye and said, “Look, I’m never going to pass you – I don’t want you fighting the kids. I’m a headteacher and an Ofsted inspector – you don’t hear about gay men hearing anything like that these days.Henry, head teacher
I would see some people I worked with on stage in Leeds and chat at the wedding, but I would absolutely never admit it in the newsroom. I don’t think the younger generation now appreciates how different it was. Andrew, journalist
This is not to say that homophobia or biphobia have disappeared from workplaces – interviewees can easily recall recent cases, including many that would constitute misconduct. In addition to homophobia and biphobia from colleagues, the interviewees also reflected on the behavior of customers or service users in their workplaces and the reaction of their employer.
Even before I was out – my principal told me that no one would say this, but if you look like a lesbian, you won’t get a job in an elementary school. People don’t guess I’m gay, so I hear homophobia all the time. I just can’t believe it – I’m like – you’re telling me how happy you are to break the law. Leyla, teacher
Biphobia
Biphobia was frequently discussed – by bi staff and experienced bi staff support representatives – as a real and often growing issue in workplaces. Ella, a job coach with the DWP, discussed her experiences of biphobia when her colleagues, who had assumed she was gay, realized she was bi (see case study number 4).
Low expectations
One of the themes that emerged from the research was that LGBT+ workers have very low expectations of how they should be treated at work. This meant that many respondents described basic equality, or the absence of harassment, as very lucky.
A director told us they were
very lucky that I have never experienced bullying here.
A trans engineer at a nuclear power plant said,
the last time I was abused was about three years ago – I almost feel guilty, how easy I’ve had it here.
A physiotherapist wrote
I have been fortunate to have a senior leader who identifies as LGBT. I know that if it wasn’t like that, I think I would have a negative experience and always live in a slight fear.
A train driver told us
My experience as a gay man has been generally very good. I have never experienced any direct discrimination. However, I have been subject to name calling and negative language.
intersection
Many of the interviewees reflected on the interconnectedness of their experiences. Many white interviewees reflected that their experiences must have been easier than they would have been if they were BME – and drew direct comparisons with how they saw their BME colleagues and members treated of unions.
BME people were more likely to have had negative experiences, particularly the intersection of multiple discriminations.
I am currently unemployed, but the previous company I worked for did not end well for me, I was abused – verbally and racially as well – mainly from my POV, mainly LGBTQ status. Vee, welcome
I get my parents on the phone, not realizing I’m nauseous, so they say things they wouldn’t say otherwise. You get this insight into how people think. It’s the same with my sexuality – they don’t assume I’m gay – so you hear it all coming out. I’m always very quiet these days – just asking tell me a little more about it – I don’t understand what you mean. Mark, the director
Interviewees with disabilities reflected on how they experience mental distress or neurodivergence alongside their LGBT+ identities:
Because she [my manager] she gets my pronouns right, I believe she also understands my neurodivergence. My old manager didn’t care about that either. Billi, call center worker
Before the transition – I was very sick at the time. But actually I was very well supported – I could go and ask for support, rest – and they took me seriously. Because I was seen as a straight white man. Kathy, civil servant
