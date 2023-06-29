Sri Lanka targets a 30% haircut on international and domestic dollar bonds

The plan to restructure some of the $42 billion domestic debt was revealed

The government hopes to put debt payments on a more sustainable path

The proposals will be presented to parliament on Saturday

International bonds grow to the size of a haircut

COLOMBO, June 29 (Reuters) – Sri Lanka is asking international bondholders to take a 30% haircut and is seeking similar concessions from investors in its domestic dollar-denominated notes as it seeks to repair its debt massive, the governor of its central bank said on Thursday. .

Unveiling details of the long-awaited plan, central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said the government would also swap short-term treasury bills for long-term bonds in the overhaul covering part of the island nation’s $42 billion domestic debt. Domestic bank bond holdings are hedged to avoid stress on the financial sector.

Sri Lanka is struggling with its worst financial crisis since its independence from Britain in 1948, after the country’s foreign exchange reserves hit record levels and triggered its first foreign debt default last year. The economic collapse sparked widespread protests and forced former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country last July.

Vowing to put its huge debt burden on a sustainable path, Sri Lanka sealed a $2.9 billion aid package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March, which is expected to be reviewed for the first time in September.

Domestic restructuring is only part of the plan to help the country reach the IMF program’s target of reducing overall debt to 95% of GDP by 2032.

The government also aims to rework its external debt with bondholders and bilateral creditors, including China, Japan and India.

While the domestic plan announced on Thursday did not detail Colombo’s pitch for foreign lenders, Weerasinghe indicated that the government is proposing the same terms for domestic and international creditors.

Under the domestic debt revamp, holders of locally issued dollar-denominated bonds, such as the Sri Lanka Development Bonds (SLDB), will be given three options, Weerasinghe said.

The first would be similar treatment to that offered to investors in the country’s $12.5 billion in international sovereign bonds — a 30% reduction in the principal owed, repayable in six years at a 4% interest rate, he said. .

“We are asking external debt holders for a 30% haircut, but that is still under discussion,” Weerasinghe said.

RALLY OF BONDERS

The country’s international dollar bonds rose sharply on Thursday, with some maturities up nearly 3 cents and trading at levels last seen more than a year ago.

Fund managers said the rally reflected relief as investors braced for bigger write-offs. However, they suspected that the government’s desire for quick progress had dictated the lower-than-expected cut.

“Sri Lanka is under great pressure to restructure as soon as possible and get its economy back on track, they need funds to import many goods to revive their main tourism industry,” Lutz Roehmeyer, fund manager at Capitulum Asset Management, which holds Sri Lanka International Bonds.

“A 30% haircut is too little given the shape the country’s economy is in.”

Another investor, who declined to be named, said questions remained about whether the offer to international bondholders would “tick all the IMF’s boxes.”

The creditors’ committee representing Eurobond holders did not immediately comment on the proposal.

Weerasinghe did not comment on current talks with bilateral creditors who have $11.3 billion in loans.

China wants multilateral lenders like the IMF and World Bank to absorb some of the losses — a demand that those institutions and many developed countries, particularly the United States, are resisting.

THE FINISH LINE

Sri Lanka wants to complete debt restructuring talks by September to align with the IMF review.

The domestic debt proposals will be presented to parliament on Saturday for approval.

Earlier on Thursday, the World Bank approved $700 million in budget and welfare support for the country, the largest tranche of financing since the IMF deal in March.

As part of efforts to shore up its finances and win IMF support, the government has raised taxes, cut spending and cut subsidies for goods such as fuel, and the economy is beginning to show signs of recovery.

Sri Lanka’s cabinet approved the domestic debt program at a special meeting on Wednesday, a source in the president’s office told Reuters.

Instead of a 30% write-down, domestic bondholders can alternatively choose no principal reduction in favor of a 15-year maturity extension with a 9-year grace period at a 1.5% interest rate.

A third option would be to swap their holdings for local currency denominated instruments with no principal cut with a 10-year maturity at SLFR (Sri Lanka Standing Lending Facility Rate) + 1% interest rate.

Local currency bonds held by pension funds, including pension funds, will be replaced by new bonds with 9% interest.

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, additional reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario and Karin Strohecker, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Karin Strohecker; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Kim Coghill, Simon Cameron-Moore and Toby Chopra

