The OSCE Chairmanship convenes the Security Review Conference





VIENNA, 29 June 2023 – Against a backdrop of a deep security crisis, a renewed commitment to restoring peace and security in the OSCE region and fostering meaningful multilateral exchanges was the goal of the 2023 Security Review Conference. The Chairmanship of of North Macedonia for 2023 held the event on June 28 and 29 under the title Restoring peace and security, engaging in dialogue and rebuilding trust for people. The conference provided an opportunity for high-level representatives from participating states and partners for cooperation to examine common security threats and challenges, as well as the Organization’s role in addressing them. Discussions focused on the ongoing humanitarian impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine, the means by which a wide range of threats and challenges are mitigated, and the central role of dialogue as a means of reducing violence. The Chairman of the OSCE, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani during the opening speech said: Our plan for the second half of the year is to continue to offer solutions that can contribute to the processes for peace and stability throughout the world. OSCE region. After all, the OSCE is designed to propose solutions and to act. As I have said on many occasions, a permanent provider. The talks also touched on the growing number of transnational threats, such as organized crime, radicalization and violent extremism, facing the OSCE region and the crucial role cooperation plays in addressing them. As the world’s largest regional security organization, the OSCE is working to address challenges across the region and across the spectrum, from enhancing border security to fighting corruption and the illicit trafficking of small arms and light weapons. easy to support the development of free and fair elections, said the Secretary General of the OSCE, Helga Maria Schmid.

