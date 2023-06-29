Government minister urges Londoners to register to save lives





A government minister has urged Londoners to sign up to save lives after London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics trained her in life-saving skills. Health Minister Helen Whately was taught how to perform chest compressions and use the defibrillator skills that give someone in cardiac arrest the best chance of survival. She also met London Ambulance Service paramedics Eliza and Josephine who helped save 16-year-old Joel Quadri’s life when he suffered a cardiac arrest outside Twickenham Stadium in December 2021. LAS doctors who were in the area accidentally used a public defibrillator to restart his heart after he collapsed. Meeting the team at Twickenham Stadium inspired Mrs Whatley to sign up to become a London Lifesaver, an LAS campaign to save more lives in the capital. The training of Ministers came as The government invited community organizations across England to bid for a share of the £1 million fund to purchase life-saving defibrillators for community spaces such as town halls, local parks or post offices. Mrs Whately said: Meeting the paramedics at Twickenham today and hearing how a young life was saved by the rapid use of a defibrillator shows how important it is that the public have access to these machines. Please register your interest in our £1m fund to increase the number of defibrillators in the community and sign up to become a London Lifesaver to learn how to use these incredible devices in just minutes. When someone has a cardiac arrest, their heart stops beating and stops pumping blood and oxygen around the body. If the person does not get help, he will die. LAS responds to approximately 12,000 patients a year in cardiac arrest in the capital. Currently less than one in 10 people survive. Early chest compressions and defibrillation can double someone’s chances of survival. Samantha Palfreyman-Jones, Chief of First Responders, said: Anyone can have a cardiac arrest and anyone can save a life. Most cardiac arrests happen at home, so if you learn these simple skills, in the minutes before an ambulance arrives, you can save the person you love. LAS has helped install nearly 8,000 defibrillators in public places across London. But it aims to increase this number, especially in the most needy areas. You can sign up to become a London Lifesaver here. London Lifesavers is funded through a grant provided by NHS Charities Together to our London Ambulance charity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.londonambulance.nhs.uk/2023/06/29/government-minister-urges-londoners-to-sign-up-to-save-lives/

