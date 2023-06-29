Coinbase International approaches $900 million in volume over eight days

According to data compiled by The Block, Coinbase, which crashed the offshore crypto derivatives market in May, is already reaching around $100 million in daily volumes.

During the period from June 21 to June 28, the exchange reached about $900 million in trading volumes. Sources at the firm tell The Block that market reception has been positive and volumes are strong for a country with only two contracts to trade.

The firm, which has been sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, said in May it would enable international users to trade perpetual futures linked to bitcoin and ether through a new platform based in Bermuda. Volumes hit $73 million on Wednesday, an eight-day low. During that period the firm saw $892 million in crypto derivatives traded.

“Coinbase International Exchange is off to a strong start since early May,” noted Emmanuel Goh, product manager at Coinbase and former CEO of Skew, in an email to The Block.

“We are working to bring new features and additional products to market during the second half of the year and continue to grow our market share,” he added.

Binance is still the runaway leader in derivatives trading with $444 billion traded domestically this month, according to The Block dashboard.

