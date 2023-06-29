‘Fight falsehood: Video of the Ministry of Public Diplomacy warns against foreign media

The newly created Ministry of Public Diplomacy has released an English-language video on social media warning international audiences not to trust foreign journalism.

Fight the Fake: A Quick Guide to Reading Israel News cited several leading international news agencies, newspapers and networks, accusing them of bias against Israel. A background chart at one point listed the Associated Press, BBC, CNN, New York Time, Reuters and The Guardian.

He advised “being critical when consuming information from the international media.”

The video, released Tuesday, gives examples of several cases, mostly by CNN, in which terrorist attacks on Israelis were inaccurately described.

Among the examples given was a headline from CNN covering a 2014 terrorist attack on a Jerusalem synagogue in which four Israelis were killed and the two Palestinian attackers were later killed by police. The headline was: “Four Israelis and 2 Palestinians dead in Jerusalem.”

Get the daily edition of the Times of Israel

by email and never miss our top stories By registering, you accept the terms

“You’d think a bunch of innocent people died for some mysterious reason,” the video charged. “The network later apologized for the inaccurate reporting, but the damage was done.”

He also cited a recent incident in which CNN’s Christiane Amanpour referred to a Palestinian terrorist attack that killed an Israeli mother and her two daughters as “a shootout.” Amanpour later apologized for the mistake.

Minister of Public Diplomacy Galit Distel Atbaryan at the Knesset in Jerusalem, February 6, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The video took aim at the wording used to describe the attacks. “Some reports completely distort the facts,” he claimed, noting the use of quotation marks around the word “terrorist” as a way to “undermine its validity.”

“Sometimes you can’t even guess the identity of the terrorists because it looks like inanimate objects do the killing for them,” he said. “Guns, cars and missiles flying out of nowhere. There is no identity for the real killer.”

“This is not journalism. This problem must be exposed”, he requested.

The video recommended that if people want to know what’s really going on, they should follow the ministry’s social media accounts.

The Foreign Press Association, an umbrella group for foreign journalists in Israel, accused Public Diplomacy Minister Galit Distel Atbaryan of an unprovoked attack on foreign media.

The association said it had sent a letter to the ministry and other officials expressing our objections to this language, the false impressions it could cause and our concerns that it could also incite violence against journalists.

The FPA said the Government Press Office had told it in response that the video exposed examples of bias, but that the office nevertheless “strongly opposes” the blanket condemnation of the foreign press as “untrue and dangerous”. The GPO said it was not involved in the content of the video.

Distel Atbaryan hit back, saying the FPA had claimed in its letter that describing journalism as fake news was a hallmark of a dictatorship.

The minister called the statement “crazy”, vowed that the clip would not be removed and said that “my fight for the truth has just begun.

Distel Atbaryan has a reputation as a fiery legislator. Her ministry, which was inaugurated at the beginning of the year with the formation of the new government, aims to promote Israel’s positive image abroad and combat anti-Israel positions.