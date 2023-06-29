Pacific Island countries lead talks on transforming agri-food systems at FAO-led high-level event in Rome – Tonga

30/06/2023, Rome/Apia – Government ministers from many island nations in the Pacific island countries gathered today in Rome, the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), to ask the world to join them in taking action urgent to help island states transform agri-food systems to mitigate the negative effects of climate change and address the nutritional deficiencies faced by their islanders.

Today marked an important milestone as the highly anticipated high-level event, “Transforming Agri-Food Systems to Increase Resilience and Achieve the 2030 Agenda | Harnessing the Potential of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), Least developed countries (LDCs) and landlocked developing countries (LLDCs),” concluded at FAO headquarters. Among the distinguished participants, Pacific Island countries emerged as key drivers of agri-food systems transformation, bringing see their unique perspectives and innovative approaches.

The event saw the active engagement of delegates from Pacific SIDS*, including Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Tonga. Despite the modest size of these countries, their voices are of great importance in global discussions on agri-food systems. Pacific Island countries have faced more than their fair share of challenges, particularly exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and increasingly devastating weather-related events. They have experienced price increases and disruptions in their agri-food systems, highlighting the need for their voices to be heard and their specific challenges addressed in the global dialogue.

At the event, delegates were immersed in substantive discussions focused on critical topics related to the Pacific Islands and other vulnerable territories around the world, such as least developed and landlocked countries without direct access to the sea. .

The pressing issue of climate change took center stage as participants explored ways to transform agri-food systems in response to a changing climate. Pacific Island countries, aware of the increasing incidence and intensity of extreme weather events, introduced innovative practices, methodologies and technologies to adapt and mitigate the negative effects of climate change.

Voices from the Pacific

The event also provided a platform to address the core aspect of investment, focusing on bridging the financing gap for vulnerable countries. Participants engaged in thought-provoking discussions, exploring challenges and potential solutions to accelerate the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) targets related to food security and nutrition. The aim was to ensure that no one is left behind in the pursuit of inclusive and sustainable agri-food systems, and Pacific Island countries actively contributed their perspectives to shape these discussions.

Honored. Steven Victor, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Environment, Palau, emphasized the need to build resilience to shocks and increase productivity. Reflecting a sentiment shared by all Pacific SIDS (and beyond), he added:

“We are all living the negative impacts of climate change and global conflict on our economies, our people and our food systems. These negative impacts if not addressed will continue to jeopardize the survival of our future generation.”

Honored. Lord Fohe, Minister for Agriculture, Food and Forestry, Tonga, spoke about the importance of addressing the climate change-agrifood system nexus.

“Our country’s challenges require us to build on several parallel transformative actions, ranging from policy reforms to the implementation of innovative grassroots practices of smart and resilient agricultural systems, as well as water and soil management.”

Honored. Ruateki Tekaiara, Minister of Environment, Lands and Agricultural Development, Kiribati, addressed the importance of inclusive investments to bridge the gap and leave no one behind in the process of transforming the agri-food system:

“Kiribati is committed to advancing our contribution to achieve the SDG targets amid the challenges and challenges of external factors… with investment priorities and noting our challenges with agriculture, partnership is key to take us to the next level.”

Xiangjun Yao, FAO Subregional Coordinator for the Pacific Islands, emphasized that “despite frequent marginalization in global dialogues and decision-making processes, the voices and perspectives of the Pacific Islands have considerable value and should be integrated into the global discourse. actively engaged in events such as this high-level meeting, we can bridge this gap and strive to address their unique challenges and foster inclusive and sustainable agri-food systems for all.”

A high-level event supported by FAO’s commitment and proven practices to help its members

The high-level event was a testament to the power of cooperation, highlighting the importance of collaboration, knowledge sharing and partnership in addressing the challenges facing Pacific Island countries and other vulnerable nations. Through FAO initiatives such as the SIDS Solutions Platform, Hand-Hand-Hand Initiative, One Country One Priority Product (OCOP) and Digital Village Initiatives (DVI), FAO is working closely with Pacific Island countries to support the efforts of them in transforming their agri-food systems, building resilience and achieving the 2030 Agenda.

