International BAAR Art Journey and Residency makes American debut at Kansas City KC STUDIO

Love and Loyalty ll, by BAAR Art Journey and Residency artist Atiye Afolabi is part of the exhibition Berlin Files: Unapologetic. (BAAR Art Trip and Residency)

Kansas City will be the first American stop for Berlin-based artists’ international BAAR Art Journey and Residency when the Berlin Files: Unapologetic exhibit stops at three Kansas City galleries this summer.

The residency was established to protect, foster and amplify the talents of emerging and established African diaspora and Latinos, and marginalized artists who have limited access to mainstream art markets, gallery representation and/or integration into institutional collections, according to the founder hers. Wilhelmina Jewell Sparks, an investor, global business strategist and art collector.

At its core, BAAR offers artists of color opportunities for wealth, growth, and security that often come more easily to their white counterparts.

Berlin Files: Unapologetic took shape last year when a group of six black and Latin American artists moved to Berlin to create works in a kind of artistic cocoon, away from their country of residence and the pressures and prejudices that exist there.

During the BAAR Art Journey and Residency, artists created artwork over a six-week period while experiencing European cultural immersion, freedom of creative expression, and tapping into their authentic selves outside of their countries, Sparks explains. Visiting artists stayed and exhibited at Berlin’s residency partner, Stiftung Starke. Other artists from around the world, including Kansas City’s Harold Smith, joined a hybrid format by participating online and adding work to the BAAR Art portfolio.

Habitat Contemporary Gallery owner and executive curator Robert Gann was instrumental in organizing the BAARs tour in Kansas City. “I’m very excited to be a part of this process because Kansas City doesn’t get a lot of international attention,” Gann explained. That’s why I tried to bring this program to KC because we need to be on the radar. We have many great artists. They were a cultural center that people often consider a transitional state.

Gann collaborated with fellow curators Kimi Kitada of Charlotte Street and Wolfe Brack of InterUrban Arthouse. Their three countries will host the exhibition.

Berlin Files: Unapologetic includes figure paintings, textiles, abstract multimedia and wall-length paintings with sweeping brushstrokes. The pieces show the individuality of the artists as well as the connections they made with each other in Berlin. Each work illustrates the idea of ​​being unapologetically true to oneself. The year-long post-residency tour is an opportunity for these artists to increase their audience and thus their financial stability.

Participating artists include Luli Okedoyin, A. Stoyke, Adana Tillman, Atiye Afolabi, Alphonce Odhiambo, Carolina Romillo Marin, Carl Hazlewood, Cory Ford, Dior Thiam, Djuneid Dulloo, Hamisi Mwangome, Francisco Totem Perez, Nanettella and Ranette.

I am always excited to introduce new BIPOC artists, some of whom are self-taught or exhibit more widely in Europe, said Kitada. I am especially excited to see the hand painted details of Adana Tillmans textile works as well as the masterful paintings of Alpha Odhiambo.

As the exhibition tours, additional artists are added to increase opportunities for even more overlooked artists. The goal, Sparks says, is to have a portfolio of 20 artists a year over a five-year period. Our ArtPreneur(c) program at the end of the journey is to help increase financial literacy among creatives in order to maintain sustainable creative careers.

In keeping with this mission, Kansas City-based artists Kwanza Humphrey, Miguel Rivera, Harold Smith, and Sumire Skye Taniai were selected to exhibit alongside BAAR residents. Two of them will be chosen to continue the rest of the tour across the country and back to Europe.

I think the premise of the BAAR Art Journey is powerful and important, said Wolf Brack. While things are improving, artists of color often have, and still do, struggle to find space, opportunity, and representation in mainstream institutions and art markets. By touring and exhibiting these works in prominent spaces, this exhibition bolsters artists’ resumes with the opportunities they may deserve but never have access to. It is also a step towards normalizing artists of color in all art spaces. It reminds the world that BIPOC art and art depicting people of color is not always just black art, Asian art, or Latino art meant only for those who identify with these groups. It is also just ART, part of the greater human experience and worthy of being enjoyed, supported and consumed by all.

Berlin Files: Unapologetic will be on view July 7-August 25 at Habitat Contemporary Gallery, 2012 Baltimore Ave.; Charlotte Street, 3333 Wyoming St.; and InterUrban ArtHouse, 8001 Newton St., Overland Park. Jewell Sparks and Nerman Museum Director JoAnne Northrup will host an art conversation from 6 to 8 p.m. July 20 at the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park.