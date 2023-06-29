Work/Life: international employment news update





Issue 79 Welcome to the latest edition of our international employment news update. (you may request a subscription to view some of these articles) The UK high street giants paid staff almost £5m Many well-known UK companies including WH Smith, M&S, Argos and Lloyds Pharmacy are among the 202 companies found to have Underpaid staff in the period 2017-2019. Following an investigation by the UK tax authority, the Department for Business and Trade has named and shamed companies which shortchanged around 63,000 workers almost £5m in total, following a breach of the national minimum wage law. Companies face fines of up to £7m and must reimburse workers for what they are owed. School employee fired for Christian beliefs wins appeal Kristie Higgs was fired in 2019 for misconduct after sharing Facebook posts criticizing plans to teach primary school children about LGBT+ relationships, a decision which was upheld by a UK employment tribunal. Ms Higgs appealed the decision, citing that she had been discriminated against for her Christian beliefs and for expressing them at the time. The case is now in the Employment Appeal Tribunal for reconsideration and the decision will be important for cases considering the manifestation or expression of religious beliefs in the workplace. Michigan is the latest state to ban hair discrimination in the workplace Act of the Crown outlaws discrimination based on hairstyles including on the basis of hair texture and protective hair patterns within employment, housing, education and public places. Michigan is the 23rd US state to pass a version of the Act, following a 2019 study by Dove that found 1 in 5 black women who worked in an office or sales environment altered their natural hair . It follows the ECHR’s guidance in 2022 that school uniform policies banning certain hairstyles without exception are likely to be illegal, with calls for this to be extended to workplaces across Europe. UK strike laws threaten British workers’ rights, UN agency says The UK government has been told by the UN labor standards body change the highly controversial new strike laws, to ensure compliance with international rules on freedom of association. The Strikes (Minimum Levels of Service) Bill is in the final stages of parliament and proposes to make participation in work compulsory throughout industrial action in sectors such as health, fire and rescue, education and transport. The bill, which would increase the minimum notice period for industrial action and the threshold for member support, has drawn criticism from unions for being draconian. The UK is not legally required to change its plans. Companies commit to hiring refugees across Europe Hilton Hotels, Amazon and Microsoft are among them promising to employ refugees in Europe over the next three years in an effort to help people fleeing persecution secure employment. Ranstad, the world’s largest staffing company, has announced plans to train 10,000 refugees and place another 40,000 in jobs in the Netherlands. There are currently a record high of 110 million people worldwide who have been forcibly displaced from their countries of origin, with many struggling to find work despite widespread shortages of skilled workers across Europe, high of education among refugees and their legal right to work. . The only car manufacturer in the Netherlands to cut jobs in half The family-owned car manufacturer VDL Nedcar has reached an agreement with the unions on a redundancy plan for staff following announcements that the workforce will be cut by almost half in November 2023, when the company’s contract with BMW ends. The new deal includes a proposal to increase severance pay for redundant workers and offer official help to find outside employment. The plant is the only car manufacturing facility in the Netherlands and the cuts come in a turbulent automotive environment. German parliament reforms immigration laws for skilled workers The new immigration law aims to encourage and simplify the process of skilled workers migrating to Germany for work. The legislation introduces an “opportunity card” to allow foreign workers with a professional qualification or university degree and who do not yet have a fixed job to enter Germany for a year to look for work. In order to better integrate refugees, asylum seekers awaiting approval who have the appropriate qualifications will be allowed to join the labor market.

