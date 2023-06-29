



3,000 Minnesota International Institute nursing assistant students certified The Minnesota International Institute marked a major milestone earlier this month. At least 3,000 of its nursing assistant students are now certified. It’s very, very exciting, said Executive Director Jane Graupman. It’s hard to believe. The institute offers free seven-week and 11-week training programs. Placement is based on an English reading assessment. Newly graduated Moe attended the seven-week program. He worked in a long-term care facility for a year before receiving the training. I want to improve my skills both clinically and knowledgeally, said Moe. Here in the US there is a huge demand for CNAs. He arrived in the United States as a refugee in 2021. I fled Burma, said Moe, who asked that his last name not be published because of ongoing security concerns. I had to flee the country. The journalists’ decision to return to a new career in this country was personal, he explained. His mother died of COVID two weeks before he flew to the US I couldn’t believe she passed, he said. We literally just talked like three or four hours ago and then in the morning she passed, I thought ‘How could this be possible?’ His new career allows him to care for others who are sick or old. When I decided to shift my focus, I thought the health sector could be a good subject for me, Moe said. The Minnesota International Institute certified nursing assistant program started in 1990 after seeing immigrants and refugees with medical backgrounds struggle with the nursing assistant coursework needed to continue their careers here, according to Graupman. We realized that they had the technical skills, but they needed help learning English and some of the English technical words in health care and then also what do the workplace in America and in Minnesota expect from you? she explained. For young Americans, we really want to make sure we’re opening all the doors to the highest paying jobs they can get in health care. The program has grown over the years. It works with about 100 employers statewide and graduates more than 100 students each year. About 90% of graduates are successfully employed. And in a year, 90% of people placed on the job are still working as nursing assistants, Graupman said. It can also be a stepping stone to a health care career. Moe hopes to become a nurse. Before I came here to the Minnesota International Institute, I felt lost, he said. He passed the state test required to be a nursing student this month. I was able to pass the state exam, it was great, Moe said. I was really grateful for that. For related stories: Minnesota International Institute of Nursing Callan Gray Immigrants Refugees of the Night

