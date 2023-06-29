UH-Maui students launch scientific payload on a rocket in competition | News, Sports, Jobs





Five University of Hawaii Maui College students built a simulated satellite the size of a gas can for an international rocket launch competition and placed 27th out of hundreds of competing universities. The payload system design team was named Team UHMCanSat and consisted of students Christian Falcon, Angelica Juarez, Joe Vincent Yuro, Christian Yadao and Justin Lucas Bio, with faculty instructor Jung Park, associate professor of science, technology, engineering and mathematics , according to a UH news release Friday. The American Astronautical Association’s 2023 CanSat competition was held in Blacksburg, Va., earlier this month. He challenged the teams to design a science payload for collecting sensor data in flight. The payload and its container had to be designed to withstand the launch forces of the rocket up to 275 meters. After final reviews, the competition selected the top 40 teams, 20 from the US and 20 international, to proceed with launching their payload on a rocket. “Not only has this project given each of us a strong piece to add to our resumes, but we’ve also learned many valuable lessons in multiple aspects of engineering, such as programming, electronic design, and mechanical engineering.” said Falcon, UHMCanSat team leader. “Although we may not have won the competition, I think I can count this as a victory for myself, as I have learned many lessons in project management, proper engineering ethics and the fact that we have created a workload ready for flight that was launched on a rocket.” The workload was divided into several subsystems for easier project management, including the sensor subsystem, the descent control subsystem, the mechanical subsystem, the flight software, the electrical subsystem, and the ground control station. “You learn things you wouldn’t learn in a classroom just through hands-on experience.” said Bio, member of the electrical team. “We have been exposed to many aspects of engineering, project management and teamwork. Through the design, construction and testing of our CanSat, he taught us the importance of technical skills and soft skills in a real engineering environment. Being able to communicate and collaborate with people are essential skills that I will take with me everywhere.”

