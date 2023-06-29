International
The great international relations debate that no longer matters
How many great powers can jump on the head of a needle? It sounds like a crazy question—one more burdened by late medieval scholastic obsessions with theological questions than with modern geopolitical analysis. But as the explosive debate over polarity in the international affairs literature makes plain and clear, this is exactly the kind of crazy question that many of us international relations scholars are now being forced to grapple with.
Without going into tedious detail, the contemporary geopolitical debate goes something like this. In one camp there are those who argue that the current international order is multipolar. This means that it is shaped and defined by the presence of a number of great powers, each capable of exerting their influence both regionally and globally. In another, there are those who insist that the current order is bipolar, formed and organized around two superpowers – the United States and China – which between them determine the key lines of conflict and cooperation in the international system. And in a third camp are those who reject both of these views, arguing instead that the current international order remains fundamentally unipolarwith the US continuing to lead, protect and support an essentially liberal international order with no real challenger in sight.
But my argument is this: there is simply no value added to the analysis of contemporary international order by these increasingly arcane, abstract, and highly technical metaphysical claims about the number of great powers that can fit on the head of a geopolitical needle. Instead, like those early moderns who transcended the obscurantism of the late medieval scholastics, we should drop these debates and simply get on with the task of specifying the realities of the world as it actually exists. And these realities are obvious.
First, the post-Cold War order has finally passed from the historical stage. Where the US once unequivocally dominated the international order, the hard reality is that the international system is increasingly fragmented, defined by the now-conventional shorthand of “great power competition.” Some of the great powers that dominate and define the new international order have truly global reach; some are purely regional in their aspirations and influence. Some seek to preserve the status quo, while others seek to revise it. But all define an order that is radically different from the one that crystallized after the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago.
Second, the vast majority of these powers have no interest in being drawn into a new Cold War. Instead, almost all are seeking non-alignment, pursuing defensive strategies that involve positioning themselves among the great powers so that they are dependent on none who have not yet benefited from the support or patronage of two or more .
Third, de-dollarization has begun to erode what Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, Charles de Gaulle’s Economy Minister, once called “America.”excessive privilege.” Many countries are now denominating their international economic transactions in currencies other than the US dollar, undermining America’s exceptionally favorable ability to supply cash or safe assets needed by the rest of the world in exchange for goods and services or long-term assets.
Fourth – and this is something that many observers in the global West simply cannot understand – taken together these developments sound like the death of the mini-me successor to the liberal international order, the so-called “rules-based international order”. This succession order is also crumbling, in the face of challenges from China, India and other rising powers that accept neither its basic assumptions nor its institutional architecture.
And, finally, all this has effectively eliminated the phase in which the traditional middle powers sought to play a modest but significant role in international affairs. The destruction of the liberal international order has shrunk to the point of disappearance the institutional space within which “moral superpowers” like Canada and Norway could once in a while “punch above their weight” and act as “useful adjuster” maintaining that system.
Ultimately, whether we call this system multipolar, bipolar, just unipolar, or something else doesn’t really matter – that’s something best left to latter-day scholars obsessed with debating the modern equivalent of angels. and heads. of pins. Understanding the nature of the actual existing geopolitical order is far more important than imposing abstractions upon it that we do not need. Let’s hope our political leaders, if not our neo-scholastic foreign policy pundits, understand this.
Andrew Latham is a professor of international affairs at Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minn., a senior fellow at the Institute for Peace and Diplomacy and a non-resident fellow at Defense Priorities in Washington, D.C. Follow him on Twitter @aalatham.
