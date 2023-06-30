



Step 8 Once the shells have cooled, it’s time to prepare the fillings. You have a lot of freedom here! For each flatbread: take 3 figs and grind them into a paste. Coat the central platform of the shell with paste. You may also want to add some ricotta to the fig paste or smooth some small dollops on it. Step 9 Cut some slices of soft fruit, such as apricots, dates or figs, and cover the top of the pastry with the fruit slices. I suggest trying this with a cane-like tool such as a split wooden skewer instead of a knife. Step 10 Place 2 small quail eggs between the fruit slices and garnish with a small apple or apricot. Heat the cup of honey and pour it over the fruit, allowing the hollow of the bread crust to fill halfway. Stop pouring rain if the valley begins to overflow. Serve and enjoy! endnoteS It is not known to what degree of extraction the flour was processed to make Pompeian Adoreum. Use a fine or bolt product (bran content sifted out). If you can’t find emmer flour, you can use spelled flour or fine whole wheat or white whole wheat flour. If you don’t have a starter, you can make a “sponge” by mixing equal parts flour and water with 1 tablespoon of commercial yeast. We stir it and let it activate until it starts to rise. Use 35 g (cup) of this sponge as a starter. Tasting and pairing notes You may want to combine this with some of the other items featured in the fresco, such as red wine, chestnuts, and citrus. Another addition that isn’t indicated as a topping for nastos or adoreum, but would please the modern palette, would be a shredded, aged cheese. As you enjoy this Roman pastry, remember that it’s not the same as a modern galette or Danish: it’s a simple, rustic, Roman honey cake filled with seasonal fruit. It is also an opportunity for all of us to explore the culinary practices of ancient Rome and the cultural heritage of Pompeii with our own hands and our own taste buds. And what a wonderful experience it is to celebrate the recent discovery of this early form of pastry in this way, even if we are doing it from afar. It may not be pizza, but adoreum is literally a glory to behold, and a reminder that the breads and pastries we adore today have traveled to our tables over millennia and from places often oceans away. And this time, from Pompeii. (Farrell Monaco is an archaeologist, baker and classical writer. She is currently an Honorary Visiting Fellow at the University of Leicester’s School of Archeology and Ancient History. She is the 2019 winner of Saveur Magazine’s Best Interest Food Award and author of the forthcoming book: Panis: The Story of Bread in Ancient Rome.) BBC.com World Table “saves the kitchen ceiling” by changing the way the world thinks about food, past, present and future. —

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/travel/article/20230629-adoreum-the-newly-discovered-flatbread-fresco-of-pompeii The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

