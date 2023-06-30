USMNT Rises to June 2023 FIFA International Team Rankings – NBC Bay Area





June continues to be a solid month for the US Men’s National Team. Fresh off winning the Concacaf Nations League title against Canada, the USA is now getting extra recognition for its recent victories. In the latest FIFA Men’s International Team Rankings for June 2023, the USA almost cracked the top 10, climbing from No. 13 to No. 11. The highest the USA has been in recent years was number 10 in August 2021. The Stars and Stripes rose from number 20 to number 10 after winning back-to-back trophies through the Nations League and Gold Cup finals. That growth came under manager Gregg Berhalter. The 2023 Nations League triumph came under interim manager BJ Callaghan, who is still in the role as the Gold Cup group stage continues. Berhalter will take over from Callaghan after the tour ends. All time, the United States once reached the No. 4 in April 2006. The team eventually fell one place to number 5 before the start of the 2006 World Cup, but then fell even further after failing to progress past the group stage of the tournament with two losses and a draw. This performance pushed them to number 31. The way FIFA ranks teams is based on a complex Elo statistical formula that adds or subtracts points from teams, which can be viewed here. FIFA’s last update came in April, and Argentina, the reigning World Cup champions, retained their place at the top of the summit. The USA will be hoping to win the Gold Cup to strengthen their chances of cracking the top 10 again when the next update comes out in a few months. Here’s a look at the five elite contenders for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

