Madison Keys vs Cori Gauff: Match Prediction and Betting Odds





In the semifinals of the Viking International Eastbourne on Friday, Madison Keys takes on Cori Gauff. Compared to underground Keys (+160), Gauff is the favorite (-210) to advance to the finals. Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Go to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks and sign up today with our link! Madison Keys vs. Cori Gauff match info Tournament: Viking International Eastbourne

Viking International Eastbourne Round: semifinals

semifinals Date: Friday, June 30

Friday, June 30 Country: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court surface: shepherd Watch live tennis and many other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a free seven-day Fubo trial! Madison Keys vs. Cori Gauff prediction and odds Based on the money line on this match, Cori Gauff has a 67.7% chance to win. Madison Keys Cory Gauff +160 Chances to win the match -210 +350 Odds of winning the tournament +125 38.5% Implicit prob. to win the match 67.7% 22.2% Implicit prob. to win the tournament 44.4% 47.5 Computer predicted prob. to win the match 52.5 Bet on tennis with BetMGMThe King of Sports Books! Madison Keys vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights Keys cruised past Petra Martic 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

In Thursday’s quarterfinals, Gauff cruised to a victory against No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula. 4, winning 6-3, 6-3.

Keys has played 42 matches over the past 12 months on all surfaces and 20.9 games per match.

On grass, Keys has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.3 games per match while winning 62.3% of her matches.

Gauff averaged 20.0 digs per game in her 55 games played last year on all court surfaces, winning 55.5% of those games.

On grass, Gauff has played four matches and averaged 20.0 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

Going back to 2015, Gauff and Keys have played three times, and Gauff is 2-1, including a 6-2, 7-5 win for Gauff at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on February 23, 2023, the time last that these two in squares.

Gauff has secured five sets against Keys (good for a 71.4% win rate), compared to Keys’ two.

Gauff has the edge in 66 total games against Keys, claiming 38 of them.

Gauff and Keys have met three times, and are averaging 22.0 games and 2.3 sets per match. Not all offers are available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, get in touch 1-800-MEMORY.

