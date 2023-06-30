Solidarity with Ukraine must remain at the top of our agenda Actuality

Events in Russia have raised a number of questions about its internal dynamics and the fragility of its systems, as well as its effects on the occupation of Ukraine and on European security as a whole.

Solidarity with Ukraine must remain at the top of our agenda. It is as existential for Ukraine as it is for Europe. We must remain stable – even if in the coming months things become more difficult for Ukraine.

In this regard, I welcome the 11th sanctions package and the additional 50 billion in support for the repair, recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine announced last week.

Growth will require us to fulfill the promises we made for opening EU membership negotiations. Ukraine’s commitment and substantial efforts on its path to reform, including meeting the requirements for its EU candidate status, have been remarkable.

We must be ready to take the membership negotiations to the next stage when the reform criteria have been sufficiently met – and I hope that will happen sooner rather than later.

Strengthening our defense-related industrial base, improving innovation, reducing our dependencies, becoming more autonomous and building trust must be central to our new security and defense policy. The political agreement we reached this week on joint defense procurement will help Member States to replenish their defense needs and become more interoperable. It will also help the Ukrainians, who believe in our delivery of arms and ammunition.

Progress in our negotiations on the Ammunition Support Act (ASAP) is also encouraging and I remain confident that, after Parliament adopted its position a month ago, we will reach a political agreement in the coming weeks.

Together we are matching demand with supply. We are matching rhetoric with action. We are delivering.

And now we need to deliver a new security and defense architecture, where we ensure that the EU and NATO are able to complement each other, without creating duplication or giving the impression of competition.

We also have to deal with migration. Its urgent. Last week the Mediterranean cemetery claimed the lives of another 300 people, many of whom will never be identified. There are 300 more shattered dreams. 300 more families destroyed forever.

We have made significant progress. The European Parliament is ready to work – constructively – to find a way forward to the end of this legislation which respects borders, which is fair to those who need protection, firm to those who are not suitable and that breaks the business model of traffickers who prey on the vulnerable. It should be our laws and legal framework that make the rules, not the trafficking networks. The longer we wait, the stronger the networks become and the more lives will be lost. Frontex plays an important and decisive role here.

We cannot ignore the external dimension of this issue either. We have a role that allows us to invest and collaborate more with countries in Africa. However, we cannot make the age-old mistake of talking to Africa only when it comes to migration. We must engage strategically in investments, in joint projects and in the spirit of partnership. We need to talk, not talk to him, and understand that if we withdraw, then countries in Africa will simply look for other partners.

We need to reevaluate how we interact around the globe. Rebalancing our political and economic relations with key partners around the world. With Latin American democracies for critical raw materials and trade agreements that are essential in advancing our digital and green transition.

We also need to engage more with countries like India.

The European Union is India’s third largest trading partner and second largest export destination. We share many priorities, including the fight against climate change, technology and security. There are many opportunities that are untapped.

Europe has been the most influential global actor in advancing the international agenda for decarbonisation, energy diversification and the fight against climate change. This is important. But we need to get better at mitigating the economic and social impact of all these decisions. We need to better explain how we are doing this and why it matters.

People must have faith in the process and must be able to handle it. We need to listen more and listen harder to our citizens, our businesses, our young people. We must have the foresight to know how to keep people with us.

Inflation remains persistent. Households face a fall in real wages. The European Central Bank is helping to address this by raising interest rates. But even this has a social impact that we would be wrong to ignore.

That is why, if we are to be serious about implementing our priorities and remain credible, we need an EU budget that is fit for purpose.

It’s time to deploy new resources of your own. As we repay the NextGenerationEU debt, new sources of income must be made available. It cannot be done at the expense of the long-term policies and programs of the Union.

Related to this is the need to adapt our long-term EU budget to reflect our current reality. There can be no doubt that, since the adoption of the current Multiannual Financial Framework in 2020, the world has changed and we must change with it. We have been calling for the revision of the MFF for years and the Parliament is ready to play its role. This – incidentally – is also critical for infrastructure projects that can help in terms of defense and security – such as railways which also double as critical lines of military mobility. Some of these decisions require unanimity and we will all have a role to play.

It is about the next test of our economies. And how do we return this project of ours stronger than we found it.

The next few months should be around delivery. The process for us to agree on an election period has already proved difficult. The default date is based on a reality of 1979 when the Union had only nine Member States. We need a collective review of how data is identified. Now we are discussing the composition of the Parliament – you have our proposal for the electoral law, but getting a post in the Council is very difficult. The only thing we know about our project is that if we stop, we will stall.

We have a proposal for building a convention at our broad Conference on the Future of Europe. We must be ready for enlargement, so as Moldova, Ukraine and others in the Western Balkans are reforming and preparing, we must do the same.

It is time for a collective change in thinking. Many of them have already positioned themselves in this geopolitical change. We must be ready to do the same.

Thank you.