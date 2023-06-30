Response policing should be celebrated every day





June 29, 2023 Response policing is the backbone of the UK police service. In addition to being one of the first responders, response officers go to unimaginable lengths to ensure the safety of members of the law-abiding communities they serve. Events such as the Police College Response Policing Action Week 2023 continue to reinforce the indispensable contribution of response officers to policing, and the hard work and courage they display when attending every call. National Chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW), Steve Hartshorn, said: Response policing is at the heart of everything officers do every day. Responding Policing Week 2023 celebrates the best in policing, including the dedication and courage of rank and file officers. Response policing involves officers facing challenges in the field every day and dealing with unique and often unpredictable events. An officer never knows what his day will be like and the demands he will face on duty. Mr Hartshorn added: Police officers attend a variety of calls which are often dangerous and sometimes emotionally demanding. Our officers have done extremely well managing the evolving world of crime, putting themselves at risk for the safety of the people they serve. They quietly struggle with their difficulties while giving the highest priority to responding to the needs of members of the public. We have seen extraordinary bravery and highly commendable police work carried out by response officers up and down the country. It is unfortunate that response officers in many forces are forced to work with low officer numbers and outdated equipment. It is encouraging to see that awareness is being created about the various aspects of police response from such initiatives.” Earlier this year, the Metropolitan Police Service (Met), the UK’s largest police force, launched Op Stabilise, which is designed to enhance response policing on the ground by providing dedicated leadership and improving response teams with more officers and resources. The initiative is based on Mets findings that response officers are facing increased demands of local policing issues such as neighborhood crime, domestic violence calls and digital policing. It is important that more forces adopt initiatives such as Op Stabilize to increase response policing. One of the greatest dangers that response officers face in the execution of their duties is assault by the very members of the communities they serve. Attacks not only cause them physical damage, but also affect their mental health. Attacks on police officers are absolutely unacceptable and have no place in society. The National Police Welfare Service, Oscar Kilo, in collaboration with police organizations such as PFEW, launched Op Hampshire more than a year ago to change the culture in support of police officers by considering the impact of assaults and responding accordingly. the needs of individuals. It provides support for the strategy and process and guidance for forces to follow in response to attacks on police officers. Op Hampshire has become a priority work stream in the police service and was recently endorsed by UNISON. Mr Hartshorn added: Officers agree to do what they do knowing the dangers of the job. But they certainly don’t sign up to be attacked in the line of duty. The welfare of officers has never been more important, especially with their struggles with the ongoing cost of living crisis. Our forces also need long-term sustainable government funding to improve resources, training and support for police operations. The Federation, in many statutory and working meetings with policy makers and heads of government, raises member concerns and real-life issues. This is supported by evidence so that we can negotiate and influence decisions that aim to achieve the best for our members who strive against all odds to protect the people of our nation.

